Northern California Post Hardcore Band Roman Lions Release New Single + Animated Music Video "Negative"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) San Jose CA's Roman Lions includes former members of A Perfect Kiss, I Am Empire, and Octaves. The band will soon be releasing the follow up to 2018's Absolutes, and today, they are unveiling the new single, "Negative" which was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, etc).

"'Negative' is about the realization that coming to terms with your own thoughts and emotions is a difficult process. Sometimes it's easier to be distant and cold. It can mitigate suffering and make our sorrows more bearable. "It's a song about confronting the darker side of introspection. About embracing those darker feelings in an attempt to regulate your emotional state and become something less chaotic. In the end, realizing that there is a price to pay for using negativity as the catalyst for self discovery.""- vocalist Justin Tracy



Roman Lions are a post-hardcore band from San Jose, CA. Starting as the side project of Baltimore-raised brothers Justin and Matt Tracy, the brothers relocated to California and the band has expanded their sound and their lineup. Comprised of former members of A Perfect Kiss, I Am Empire, and Octaves, Roman Lions combine the emotional intensity of screamo, the build-and-break grandeur of post-rock, and the heaviness of hardcore. After recording their 2018 debut LP Absolutes with Jack Shirley, the band returned to the Atomic Garden in Oakland, CA in 2020 to record their next batch of songs being release throughout 2021.

www.facebook.com/romanlionsband

www.instagram.com/romanlions

https://twitter.com/romanlionsband

https://romanlions.bandcamp.com



