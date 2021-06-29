Pitbull Is Ready To Ride... With Echelon Fitness





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Echelon Fitness announces its partnership with GRAMMY-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Pitbull. Also known as Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull is ready to ride as part of the official Echelon Fitness team.In addition to a financial investment in the company, Pitbull's involvement will offer considerable new content and value for the Echelon Community members, globally. The partnership will include:Dedicated anthem song written to inspire members, and get the world moving and feeling good. The Echelon anthem will be released as a single on his new album, heard on his upcoming I Feel Good tour and through radio and TV Echelon spots.Special dedicated "Ride with Pitbull" content channel, including the music of Pitbull.Ability to ride with Pitbull himself along with some of his dancers including classes created and taught by his dancers, The Most Bad Ones.Exclusive, co-branded bike and merchandise centered around his Timeless album launch.Echelon's engagement with Pitbull's educational learning centers SLAM! by offering internships and college scholarships.The anchor channel will live within the Echelon Fit app (exclusive to members) featuring Pitbull's brand, image and music."It is truly an honor to partner with Echelon Fitness," says Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "With this new venture, we look forward to producing new avenues for music and fitness. Music is the universal language. Fitness is a cultural movement. Together we will create a powerful generation. I don't know about you but that makes me feel good, Dale!""Learning Pitbull was a fan of our product and our community was humbling," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "We have been experiencing significant growth, and confidence from key financial investors, including a recent investment led by Goldman Sachs. Pitbull has featured and been featured with some of the biggest talents in the music industry. And now his latest feature is with Echelon Fitness. We are so excited to welcome Mr. Worldwide to the team!"For more information about the Pitbull Listening channel, the Echelon Connected equipment and membership, visit https://echelonfit.com. Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY®-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change. Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit. Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as CLMBR, Espanita Tequila, LivexLive, and "From Negative to Positive" Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on the main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, set to be released later this year.



