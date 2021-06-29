The Black Eyed Peas Celebrate 25 Year Career Milestone With Billboard Magazine Print Cover





Being a global act with deep multicultural roots, the group incorporates different sounds to appeal to a worldwide audience. Currently signed to Epic Records, the group will start touring while concurrently working on a follow-up to the popular album, Translation. The very talented group consistently proved that they go above and beyond any expectations. Just recently, the group played its first post-quarantine concert in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheater which amassed around 9,000 fans. Keep a look out for their upcoming shows in France and Sweden as well as KXOL Los Angeles' Latin music festival, Calibash, at the Staples Center in January 2022. The international music sensation continues to remain as a strong cultural phenomenon and be celebrated with their latest Billboard magazine print cover feature. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global chart-topping trio, the Black Eyed Peas, celebrate 25 years into their career with a Billboard magazine print cover for being a long-standing global hit machine. Since their debut back in 1995 and under management by Polo Molina of Grassroots Music and partner Seth Freidman, the group has achieved tremendous success with hits that dominated the charts for weeks at a time. The group rose to instant fame with their breakout hit single "Where Is the Love?". Future releases such as "Pump It," "Boom Boom Pow," and " I Gotta Feeling " further solidified their hit-making status with over one billion views collectively. The hip-hop music makers have gathered more than 2.5 billion streams and 48.8 million downloads just in the United States alone.Throughout their thriving music career, the Black Eyed Peas have won six Grammy Awards in multiple categories. They achieved awards for their albums, singles, and performances. With multiple awards and 12.4 million albums sold, the group has unquestionably distinguished themselves as a household name. Vocalist Fergie was added as a permanent member of the group in 2002 and contributed to the massive success of the group. They have collaborated with a variety of A-list talent from different genres such as Justin Timberlake, David Guetta, Queen Latifah, and South Korean artist CL plus more. Fans were able to recognize any Black Eyed Peas song through her distinct lyrics and strong vocals. Fergie departed from the group in 2017 but the group stayed consistent in making new music hits.Currently consisting of will.i.am, alp.de.ap and Taboo, the group continues to make popular bangers and collaborate with other worldwide acts. The group's eighth studio album, Translation, was recorded in both English and Spanish and released in 2020 to rave reviews. The album garnered 11 entries on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart and four number ones on the US airplay with "MAMACITA" with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" with Colombian superstar J Balvin , "FEEL THE BEAT" with Maluma and "GIRL LIKE ME" featuring "Queen of Latin Music," Shakira since the album's release a year ago.Being a global act with deep multicultural roots, the group incorporates different sounds to appeal to a worldwide audience. Currently signed to Epic Records, the group will start touring while concurrently working on a follow-up to the popular album, Translation. The very talented group consistently proved that they go above and beyond any expectations. Just recently, the group played its first post-quarantine concert in Miami at FPL Solar Amphitheater which amassed around 9,000 fans. Keep a look out for their upcoming shows in France and Sweden as well as KXOL Los Angeles' Latin music festival, Calibash, at the Staples Center in January 2022. The international music sensation continues to remain as a strong cultural phenomenon and be celebrated with their latest Billboard magazine print cover feature.



