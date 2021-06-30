S.A.M. (Savage After Midnight) Raises The Bar With New Track 'So Low'





As the band's profile continues to grow in 2021, tour dates are being planned for the late in the year as well as throughout 2022. Additional singles releases are being finalized with an EP planned for the 4th quarter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville & Memphis, TN based rockers S.A.M (aka Savage After Midnight) are raising the bar with just released new track " So Low " as their biggest debut yet. The song has already been added to Spotify Rock Hard, New Metal Tracks, New Noise, New Blood and Loudwire Weekly Wire playlists; Apple Music Breaking Hard Rock and New In Rock; Amazon Music Breakthrough Rock & Fresh Rock; Pandora New Rock Now & New Rock Radio, LiveXLive New Metal Now, and more.The band's Shi Eubank says "So Low' was so much fun to create. I did it with Producers Andrew Baylis and Jayden Panesso for the band Sylar. I told them I wanted to have a good blend of heavy and sing-along, so we did just that. The song is about the struggle of wanting to stay with someone that always puts you second. My favorite lyrics are in the pre-chorus "Holding on to nothing like it's something I can't live without". I think everyone has felt that at some point in their lives. I hope it hits home".Co-Producer Jayden Panesso adds: "I'm very excited to finally have this track released. It's a really dope one amongst all the songs we recorded during quarantine. I guess that's one of the things that makes this entire batch of songs so special. Just crazy to think of meeting Shi through our attorney in the fall of 2019 to then making an entire list of songs a couple months after. We definitely hit it off from the start and we ended up making something special. This was one of the tracks where we know we wanted to go really heavy, and having Andrew Baylis involved was perfect for the situation. It's really wild how things worked out, and I'm glad I was able to do something productive during such a dark time with the COVID pandemic. Here's to the future!"The " So Low " video was shot by Eric Dicarlo of Square Up Studios during a rowdy party @ Eubank's home in Nashville as a way to cut loose post-pandemic. So Low " is the follow-up release to the band's hit " Remedy " that featured Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria/We Are Harlot) on guest vocals and is still in regular rotation @ SiriusXM Octane. The song was featured on key hard rock and metal playlists at all the major streaming services. " Remedy " also received plaudits from music press outlets, including Medium who stated "Remedy' is a scorching song that has S.A.M. (Savage After Midnight) back in a big way and firing on all cylinders", and Substream Magazine who called the song "an explosive track that offers hope in the form of aggressive hard rock".S.A.M. burst onto the national scene with their "11:59" EP in 2019. Debut single "10 Feet Tall" made it into regular rotation @ SiriusXM Octane and Music Choice Rock while establishing the band at Active Rock Radio, peaking at #35 on the BDS and Mediabase charts. The band's fortunes reached new heights when "10 Feet Tall" was used in promos for the 2019 ESPY awards, and aired as bumpers throughout the ABC telecast of the show. Follow-on singles "Heartless Machine" and "Unleash" helped solidify their place in the Rock firmament, with positive press support from Loudwire, Alternative Press, Metal Injection, Tattoo.com, UPROXX, AXS and Hard Rock Daddy, among others. The band received stellar reviews for their live shows from tours with Shinedown, Papa Roach, Sick Puppies, In This Moment and Memphis May Fire.As the band's profile continues to grow in 2021, tour dates are being planned for the late in the year as well as throughout 2022. Additional singles releases are being finalized with an EP planned for the 4th quarter.



