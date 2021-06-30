E L L E Returns With New Single 'Deepfake'





Speaking on the video, E L L E says: "Organised violence is fascinating to me especially when it is so cold and calculated. The idea of being dressed as some kind of anime character, or a cute / kitsch figurine, something really considered and put together, contrasted with the emptiness of the surroundings...bare dirt...that really appeals.

It feels as if nowadays traditional contexts have been wiped by the internet and social media and that means that everything is now, in one place broadly speaking... images get jumbled together and endlessly recycled and edited. It's like, the signifiers of a cyberpunk look, mashed up with rural decay, mashed up against 18th century weapons, mashed up against the slick energy of a car advert - all things that aren't too strange on their own but when together can become really confusing or unsettling. And that for me is where art is heading."



Hailing from London via Tokyo and Toulouse, E L L E is a truly fascinating and innovative newcomer whose unique sonic and visual output has been recognised across the board from i-D, to CRACK, to Dazed to DIY. Creatively affected and inspired by Aphex Twin,



