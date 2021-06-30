Wave Racer Covers No Rome's Single 'Seventeen'





On the track, Wave Racer says, "No Rome is an artist I've admired for a while. There's real poetry in his lyrics and elegance to his production, and the songs he makes are so beautifully crafted. Recording this cover was kind of like studying for me. I wanted to break the song apart and discover for myself what made it beautiful, then build it back together again with my own set of tools and techniques.



He continues: "I was also trying to find confidence in my own voice, and this song sits right in my range and came out very naturally as I started playing around with the melody, so I could perform it with confidence and authenticity. I've never made anything like this before, so it challenged my skill set, but was also extremely validating to have created a version of this song that I think works really well."



In retrospect, Tom Purcell (Wave Racer) first saw his anxieties bubbling up since first finding success as a 21-year-old, when he uploaded tracks 'Rock U Tonite' and 'Stoopid' to SoundCloud on a whim under the name Wave Racer -- an ode to a Nintendo 64 classic that captured the songs' sunny, pixelated optimism.



Soon after, he was touring non-stop internationally and was considered a leading producer of 'future bass', an electronica genre trading in nostalgia, 808s and twinkling, hyper-speed beats. He won praise from Skrillex,



HIs debut EP Flash Drive which hit #15 on the US Billboard Electronic Album Charts and #6 on the US iTunes Electronic Album Chart. He disappeared from the public eye shortly after, citing feelings of isolation and anxiety as the reasons why, before returning with new, emotionally-charged material including 2019's 'AUTO' and collaborative tracks 'Summer Rain' with Kwame, 'This N That' with



