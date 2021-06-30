Golden Force Standard And Limited Edition For Nintendo Switch Available Now





The King of Demons set his sights on Muscle Island, a paradisaical and peaceful place where it's good to live. This evil person settled his army and persecutes the population with the help of his generals.



Wasting their last coins in the taverns of the island, mercenaries from the dreadful GOLDEN FORCE enjoy their last moments of vacation when they receive a new contract: beat down this new evil ruler and recover the mountain of gold in his possession.

When there is gold and a promise of great battles, you can count on the GOLDEN FORCE to save your skin!



FEATURES:

4 worlds full of challenge

Old school difficulty (but not so frustrating)

2 players cooperative mode

4 playable characters

Fearful bosses

Tons of secrets and hidden challenges for hardcore gamers



LIMITED EDITION CONTAINS:

1 FuturePak

1

Limited Edition Slip Cover

Standard Sealed game

Individually Numbered Production 0001-2000



VGNYsoft Release also Includes:

Exclusive Golden Force Flier

Exclusive Golden Force Sticker

