Marvel Realm Of Champions

https://marvelfuturerevolution.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global mobile game publisher Netmarble Corp. and Marvel Entertainment have announced global pre-registration is now live for MARVEL Future Revolution. Starring an array of world-famous characters and featuring an original storyline and AAA-quality 3D graphics, MARVEL Future Revolution will immerse players in a gorgeous open world jam-packed with high-stakes action as they serve as the first line of defense to save the universe!MARVEL Future Revolution begins when numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new 'Primary Earth' filled with unique zones and missions to explore, such as the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed 'Omega Flight' Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains and defend the 'Primary Earth' from a never-ending series of threats. Eight playable Super Heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Storm, will be outfitted in an extensive collection of iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe, with a tremendous selection of more than 400 million costume combinations per hero to choose from."Working with a world-class IP like Marvel has enabled us to roll out unparalleled mobile gaming experiences over the years, and MARVEL Future Revolution will catapult franchise fans to an entirely new level," said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. "The game promises a fun and engaging experience for Marvel diehards and casual mobile gamers alike, offering unique action RPG gameplay on a massive scale."Utilizing the Squad System, MARVEL Future Revolution players will have the opportunity to level up and play as new characters. They'll also be able to flex their Super Hero skills in various PvP (Player versus Player) modes, ranging from 1 vs 1 matches up to 10 vs 10 matches between high-level players. As players progress, multiplayer content will unlock, including Blitz, Special Operation, Raids, and more."From the gleaming spires of New Stark City to the shadowed alleyways of Hydra Empire, players around the globe will be thrilled with the vast vistas waiting for them to explore in the wild open world crafted by our friends at Netmarble," said Bill Rosemann, VP of Creative, Marvel Games. "Whether you're soaring through the skies as Storm or barreling through enemies as Captain America, players can live out their Super Hero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel.""Our ongoing collaboration with Netmarble has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters, and fan-favorite stories from the Marvel Universe to mobile gamers seamlessly," said Danny Koo, Director of Product Development, Marvel Games. "We are ecstatic to bring this revolutionary mobile game to fans around the world and can't wait for everyone to experience it!"Fans can tune into the world premiere of live gameplay today at 5:00 p.m. PDT via Marvel's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch accounts.Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide.MARVEL Future Revolution will be available for iOS and Android devices as a free-to-play game in the second half of this year. Global pre-registration is now open via the App Store and Google Play. Pledge to join the 'Omega Flight' now to receive a variety of rewards at launch.To watch Netmarble's kickoff media showcase stream, broadcast from South Korea, visit the 'Netmarble TV' YouTube channel and visit the official Facebook page.MARVEL Future Revolution is Marvel's first Open World action RPG for mobile devices, featuring AAA-quality, 3D graphics in an original, high-stakes, adventure-driven storyline by well-known Marvel writer Marc Sumerak (Spider-Man, the Avengers and more). After numerous Earths converge in the multiverse to form an entirely new 'Primary Earth', players will join the newly formed 'Omega Flight' Super Hero team to serve as the last line of defense against a never-ending series of threats and nefarious Super Villains. With eight playable characters outfitted in iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe, along with more than 400 million costume combinations per hero to choose from, players can meticulously personalize their ideal Super Heroes look while exploring archetypal locations in an Open World of massive proportions. For more information and to join the MARVEL Future Revolution movement, please visit:https://marvelfuturerevolution.com/



