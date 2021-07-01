Elvis Week 2021: Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest And Events





The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, plus free nightly live entertainment, a host of other free Elvis Week activities and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations. All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change. MEMPHIS, TN. (Top40 Charts) Elvis Week 2021, taking place August 11-17, will mark the 44th anniversary of Elvis' passing, and Graceland® has announced additional details for the week about the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal and Final Rounds, as well as a new Conversations with The Ultimates event and additional performers.Elvis tribute artist events will kick off Elvis Week 2021, starting with ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST CONTEST Semifinal and Final Rounds which are being expanded this year. Due to COVID-19, many of the preliminary rounds that allow Elvis tribute artists to qualify for the contest in Memphis were canceled or postponed - so Graceland is offering a one-time opportunity for this year. Elvis tribute artists who have finished as one of the top five finalists during the Final Round of the competition since 2010 have received an exclusive invitation to compete this year in the Semifinal Round of the competition on Wednesday, August 11. Additionally, the contestants who qualified in preliminary events in 2020 prior to the cancelation of the contest rounds in Memphis, and five additional 2021 preliminary winners, will also compete to round out an amazing competition for this year.The confirmed semifinalists competing thus far are Bruno Nesci, 2020 Semifinalist representing the Tweed Tribute to Elvis Festival; Riley Jenkins, 2020 Semifinalist representing the Elvis FANtasy Festival; Toki Toyokazu, 2020 Semifinalist representing the Parkes Elvis Festival; Andy King, 2020 Semifinalist representing the Lone Star Elvis Festival; Cliff Wright, 2020 Semifinalist representing the King of Las Vegas Virtual Elvis Festival; Radney Pennington, representing the 2021 Lone Star Elvis Festival; Alex Mitchell, representing the 2021 Tupelo Elvis Festival; and Brendon Chase, representing 2021 Cooly Rocks On. The past top 5 finalists who received an invite to compete and have accepted are: Al Joslin, Nick Perkins, Travis Powell, Matt Cordell, Michael Chambliss, Cote Deonath, Patrick Dunn, Ryan Pelton, Jake Slater, Ted Torres, and Diogo Light. Remaining Ultimate ETA Contest preliminary events that will determine the final two performers are the Branson Elvis Festival (July 23 - 25) and the EP Continentals Charity Festival (July 23 - 25).The 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round on August 11 will see all 21 semifinalists complete on the stage for a chance to move onto the Final Round on August 12, where the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist of 2021 will be crowned.A new Elvis tribute artist event, CONVERSATIONS WITH THE ULTIMATES, has also been added to the schedule. The event, on Thursday, August 12, at 11:00 am at the Guest House Theater, will be hosted by Dean Z with Ultimate winners Brandon Bennett, Dwight Icenhower, Cody Slaughter, Shawn Klush and Taylor Rodriguez. Tickets for this event are on sale now at ElvisWeek.com.Other Elvis tribute artist events during Elvis Week 2021 are THE ULTIMATE RETURN, an August 14 live concert featuring past Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winners including the first-ever Ultimate winner Shawn Klush, 2011 winner Cody Slaughter, 2016 winner Dwight Icenhower, 2008 winner Brandon Bennett, 2019 winner Taylor Rodriguez, plus an appearance by the newly crowned 2021 Ultimate ETA Contest winner; AN AFTERNOON WITH CODY RAY SLAUGHTER on August 12; and two acoustic afternoon ELVIS UNPLUGGED - STARRING DEAN Z & FRIENDS shows, which include special appearances by Dwight Icenhower and Finley Watkins (August 11) and Shawn Klush (August 14).Visit ElvisWeek.com for a list of Elvis tribute artist packages and tickets.Other Elvis Week events include appearances by celebrities including Priscilla Presley and musicians, live concerts, panel discussions, meet and greet opportunities, parties, fan events, special bus excursions around Memphis and to Tupelo, and much more, including the cornerstone event, the CANDLELIGHT VIGIL. Events and special tours will be held at the Mansion, the entertainment and exhibit complex, Elvis Presley's Memphis™, the AAA Four-Diamond Guest House at Graceland resort hotel, and the Graceland Exhibition Center, home to the Jungle Room Bar.For complete line-up of all Elvis Week shows, events and activities, go to Elvis Week 2021.The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel is in the heart of the action and is home to many of the week's shows, plus free nightly live entertainment, a host of other free Elvis Week activities and complimentary shuttle service throughout the Graceland campus. Visit GracelandGuesthouse.com to make your room reservations. All guests, times, prices, and details are subject to change.



