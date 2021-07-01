838 Shares New EP 'Before The Storm'





Placed centrally to the U.K. Hip Hop scene, Kay and Astro aka 838, have previously dropped a number of well received singles and videos that have paved the way for their debut project. With the release of 'Before The Storm', (an apt titling message for their promising future), comes 5 tracks of raw, versatile and fresh energy that they have identified as their niche. Unapologetically themselves, they confidently weave melodic, skippy flows around their relatable, playful and eloquent lyricism as they dive across varying instrumental styles. Housing a soulful edge to their work, they differ from many young rap stars, in that they're unafraid to touch their own emotions and lay their souls bare. They offer the energy and excitement of their youth teamed with musical awareness that has class and maturity. It's a solid combination that brings depth and dimension to their music, as seen with the single 'Games' that accompanies the release.



"This track is an emotional one" 838 explain, "it expresses your thoughts and emotions when dealing with a partner who may not be treating you how you deserve to be treated and questions if this whole relationship is even worth the time it consumes!". Poetic as it is real, 'Games' is one of the EP highlights that has a mid-tempo flow and instrumentation that features tinkling keys and stripped back elements that spotlight the smooth transitions between Kay and Astro as they pass back and forth over the track. The connection between the two is the magic of 838 and what stands them apart.



The duo have also released the visuals for 'Pride', which embodies why the spotlight is well and truly shining on the duo. We are instantly blessed with an extremely intriguing choice of camera shot, which coupled together with their unrivalled energy, sets the tone for the whole video. The concept demonstrates how connected the pair are, whilst giving us an insight into how they go about creating and capturing their vibe.



Forging a friendship at school, Kay and Astro have unshakable loyalty to each other. Starting their journey as basketball players, their high-school adventures soon uncovered their love for music. Whilst Kay had an eclectic musical diet of 80s & 90s rap, hip hop, grime, ragga, dancehall, reggae, soca, rock and heavy metal, Astro's preferences sat in rap and 90's hip-hop, teamed with an early taste for RnB, Afrobeat and Fuji which grew with time. These influences flow through the heart of their music and in each other's company, they have the confidence to explore sounds, feelings and emotions that have been so central to their sound and philosophy, something which can be felt and heard across the new EP.



Welcoming you on their latest adventure, 'Before The Storm' marks an introduction into the world of 838 and if it's anything like they expect it to be, then "It's gonna be phenomenal."

Stay up to date with 838 by following their socials for news about upcoming releases & more.

hyperurl.co/gdcwyp

www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUAtyHG-qlU

www.instagram.com/838forever

open.spotify.com/artist/4KdL5VPUdGZ1ekRgCbaOte?si=ea5kQ3ozSiqS_d79fVrWuA

