Boslen Drops New Video For "Quartz (Ft. Charmaine)"

Vancouver-bred alt-hip-hop newcomer Boslen shares the ferocious video for "QUARTZ." Featuring Zimbabwe-born rapper Charmaine, "QUARTZ" is the third single released from Boslen's forthcoming debut album DUSK to DAWN, due out later this year.

The video showcases the new Canadian wave with the upcoming artists cruising in their luxurious cars putting on for both Vancouver and Toronto.



"'QUARTZ' is built on an aggressive rhythm. It's one of my best flows. Charmaine and I let loose and this song bridges the gap between Toronto and Vancouver's music scene." - Boslen



Produced by justsayin, Stoopid Lou, and Dalton, "Quartz" is the latest offering from a fast-rising artist with a proven track record of boldly defying genre boundaries. This time around, the 22-year-old phenomenon delivers one of his most formidable tracks to date, showing the full force of his commanding vocals and expert wordplay ("Never needed/No coke/Or pills/Or fat lines/Jokes on you I'm too high…I got the dopamine in my mind").



