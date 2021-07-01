remy Shares New Single 'Should I Get My Ears Pierced?'



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based in NYC, remy started his musical career as a producer/writer - writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more.

by Sarah Jae Leiber
Jun. 30, 2021

Lo-fi, pop punk, and alternative genre fusing solo artist remy is excited to share a new single "should i get my ears pierced?" today, his second release since joining Hopeless Records in May. Fans can check out the new single now at smarturl.it/earspierced.

On the new single remy shares, "'should i get my ears pierced?' is about how I always feel like I don't look the part of an "artist" enough. A lot of other artists are very loud looking and I've always felt like I should try to keep up with them - but at the end of the day all I can do is try to just be myself."

Based in NYC, remy started his musical career as a producer/writer - writing songs for artists like The Chainsmokers, Olivia Holt, Alexander 23, and more. Frustrated with the monotony of writing straightforward Top 40 songs, and longing to make something genuine and impossible to replicate, remy released his first solo single, "useless." Creatively invigorated, remy dove head first into creating and writing authentic, genre-less, songs with pop hooks and hard hitting drums cast in a lofi aesthetic.

Inspired by classic emo artists like The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack, and Fall Out Boy, remy effortlessly blends lofi, bedroom pop, pop punk/emo, and alternative beats into a sound affectionately referred to as "if Drake was in the 1975." With incredibly picturesque lyrics that are immensely relatable, remy's Hopeless debut, "i know why you stay out" captures the feeling of melancholy washed in novelty and nostalgia.




