Alexandra Kay Releases New Heartbreak Single 'How Do We Go'

*In Real Life Tour with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music's viral star Alexandra Kay lives up to her impressive career track record with her new single "How Do We Go." Written by Kay, Lizzie Cates and Matt Wynn, the lyrics perfectly describe the feelings plaguing a relationship that is battling storms. The full range of Alexandra's voice, reminiscent of Dolly Parton, is heard as she melodically questions whether the relationship will end or make it through to sunny skies. This song has a quality and depth to it that easily explains her almost 2 million followers on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of monthly streams. Listen to the song below."Is a chapter about to startOr the book about to closeAre we gonna walk this road together or aloneHow do we go""I cannot wait for everyone to finally hear 'How Do We Go.' This might be my favorite song I have ever been a part of. When I write with Lizzie and Matt, we always get the best stuff and Andrew Capra killed it on the production. This song is about deep feelings that I think a lot of people can relate with. I'm excited for audiences to see my range and to play it live for them this summer on tour!" said Kay.She captivated audiences with her coffee-making singalong videos and in her leading role on the unscripted Netflix series"Westside." Now, Alexandra's massive social media following can finally experience her talent in person. Along with country riser Cooper Alan, and special guest Thomas Mac, Alexandra will hit the road on the In Real Life Tour starting July 7, with three of the nine dates already sold out.Tour Dates:July 3 - O'Fallon, Mo. - Heritage & Freedom FestJuly 7 - Memphis, Tenn. - Hernando's Hideaway* - SOLD OUTJuly 8 - Louisville, Ky. - Diamond Pub*July 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Hard Rock Cafe* - SOLD OUTJuly 10 - Detroit, Mich. - El Club*July 11 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. - Piere's*July 13 - Chicago, Ill. - Chop Shop*July 14 - Peoria, Ill. - Kenny's Westside Pub*July 15 - Lawrence, Kan. - Bottleneck*July 16 - Columbia, Mo. - Rose Park* - SOLD OUTAug. 8 - Chesterfield, Mo. - Open Highway Music FestivalSept. 17 - Columbia, Ill. - Songs 4 Soldiers Annual Benefit Concert*In Real Life Tour with Cooper Alan and featuring Thomas Mac on select dates.



