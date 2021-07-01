Scarlet Rebels Release Provocative New Single 'Storm'





'Storm' is a blazing call to arms amplified by full throttle rock'n'roll. Bursting with fiery riffs, slick licks and stacks of adrenaline-surging attitude, it also highlights the importance of togetherness when faced with adversity, enabling us to endure the darkest moments when we're unified. Watch the striking new video for 'Storm' here.



Speaking on the single frontman Wayne Doyle explains, "In my head I was questioning the decisions and actions of



"Brexit was sold to the nation as taking back control, but does anyone know what we're taking control of? Or are we making it up as we go along? I fear that by the time we know the answer, the nation will be massively worse off. The video captures that fear and worry, and also brings to life the propaganda that we're swallowing every day, unaware... It's healthy for people to question everything."



Yet few British 'rock' bands are brave and bold enough to tackle the real-life political and social problems that Scarlet Rebels do - especially when they're as potentially divisive as the ones they are writing about. In fact, the band channel the same political fire as the likes of Idles, Sleaford Mods or Slaves have done in recent times, more so than their hard rock brethren.



With their proud socialist beliefs, born of their South Wales roots, and unafraid to point out the rank hypocrisy, corruption and incompetence of our current government, they rage against the terrible damage the political right have done to the social fabric of the UK with their xenophobic, hard Brexit agenda and mis-handling of the pandemic.



"I don't expect everybody to agree with me, but these are things that have happened, they're facts. If people don't want to listen, that's tough," says Doyle. "But the artists I grew up with talked about real issues, about what was going on, regardless of what people thought of them. We could have made an album full of sex, drugs and rock'n'roll, but we wanted something real."



And so, with the appropriately-named See Through Blue, the band's second album, Scarlet Rebels are firmly nailing their colours to the mast, with artwork featuring a blond-haired demagogue preaching evil to the masses. However their politics are backed up by a potent collection of gigantic rock songs armed to the teeth with razor sharp solos and soaring singalongs, marrying arena-sized modern anthems with classic songwriting and an inextinguishable passion.



