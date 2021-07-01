Nora Lilith Releases New Single 'Misfed'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Exuding an exquisite, ethereal and alluring darkness 'Misfed' is the alternative, genre-less new single from recent Majestic Casual signee Nora Lilith. Singer, songwriter, mixer and producer, Nora prepares to re-emerge for a run of exciting releases with 'Misfed' being the perfect introduction to an entirely new era for this mysterious, intriguing female artist.



Limitless in her creativity and her DIY nature, Nora Lilith's sound captures various lo-fi electronic ambiences as she explores the cracks and crevases of experimental bedroom style beats, house, R&B and Jazz.



Unusual, delicate, yet utterly beautiful with this initial offering Nora invites you to delve deep into her reflective world and once inside, you are hooked. Cascading with achingly intimate melodies and mesmerising tones, Nora finds her playground between the space of the keys and synths she so expertly produces.

"This track was a pivotal one in my evolution as an artist, especially as a vocalist and lyricist. I remember around that time period I was really struggling to write lyrics in a way that intrigued me. When I paid too close attention to the poeticism or emotional accuracy of my own lyrics while writing them, they always seemed to fall short for me.



The lyrical meaning behind this song definitely falls into the same theme as many of my songs; an expression of awareness of lost and stolen pieces of myself and a desperation for them to be found. It's all the things my heart has been deprived of, and all the terror associated with entering the world with those wounds. The music video for this track showcases an angle of this: the frictions between various pieces of oneself: the judgement, shame, and mental contortions one experiences in the wake of controlling and being controlled by one's own shadow selves. The end of the video represents an untethering from this and a liberated entrance into the world." - Nora Lilith



