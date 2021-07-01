New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix announces new Catherine Tate comedy series Hard Cell - the six part series is in production now and will launch on Netflix in 2022.



Hard Cell Synopsis: A new Netflix comedy series written and directed by Catherine Tate set in a women's prison. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.



Executive producer Kristian Smith said: "We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility."



Catherine Tate said: "Exciting aint it? Exciiiiiiiiiiiting!!!"



