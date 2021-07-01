The Simpsons Assemble! Disney+ Announces New Short "The Good, The Bart, And The Loki" Premiering July 7, 2021





THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Disney+ announced "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki," a new Marvel-themed short from "The Simpsons" premiering Wednesday, July 7. In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield's mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.Tom Hiddleston returns as the voice of Loki in the new animated short. The God of Mischief will be seen alongside many fan-favorite characters from "The Simpsons."Key art for "The Good, The Bart, and The Loki," inspired by the poster for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame," is now available."The Good, The Bart, and The Loki" is the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from "The Simpsons" that highlight the service's marquee brands and titles. The previously released Star Wars-themed short "Maggie Simpson in 'The Force Awakens from Its Nap'" is now streaming on Disney+.New episodes of Marvel Studios' original series "Loki" stream Wednesdays on Disney+.From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, THE SIMPSONS has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People's Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. THE SIMPSONS was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." This was followed by the theatrical short "Playdate with Destiny"(2020) and the Disney+ exclusive "The Force Awakens From Its Nap"(2021). The Simpsons Movie was a hit feature film, their mega-attraction The Simpsons Ride at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of 'Springfield' - winning a Thea Award in both 2009 and 2017. The show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. The Simpsons ongoing Tapped Out mobile game which launched in 2012 was a recipient of a Webby Award in 2018. It has been named the "Best Show of the 20th Century" by Time Magazine, called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013, and declared "The Best TV Show Ever" in 2016 by vulture.com.THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The Simpsons Executive Producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. "Like" the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons, follow Homer Simpson @HomerJSimpson and @TheSimpsons on Twitter https://twitter.com/TheSimpsons. Join the conversation using #thesimpsons and follow The Simpsons on Instagram @TheSimpsons.



