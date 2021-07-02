The Beach Boys Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Radio Channel 'Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel'









Subscribers are able to listen to 'Good Vibrations: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Beach Boys, one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, and SiriusXM announced today the launch of 'Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel,' a limited-engagement channel featuring sun-drenched songs from every phase of the group's decades-spanning career. The channel begins July 1 on channel 105, and airs through August 31. Ideal for summertime listening, The Beach Boys Channel will bring the band's iconic sounds from the California coastline into the homes and cars of SiriusXM listeners, wherever they are. As the most complete and comprehensive audio collection from one of America's most-beloved bands, the channel will feature The Beach Boys' early songs about surf, sand, girls and cars, to their pioneering sounds that influenced generations of artists. Listeners can expect to hear the band's biggest hits, hard-to-find rarities, a cappella vocals, backing tracks, alternate versions, exclusive stories from family and band members (past and present), band members' solo work, and much more.In the hours leading up to The Beach Boys' new and expansive box set, Feel Flows - The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971, out on August 27 via Capitol/UMe, the channel will spotlight some of the rare and never-before-heard audio material from the box set, which boasts 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the album sessions.For all information on 'Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel' visit: https://siriusxm.us/BeachBoysChannelFeel Flows - The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971 will be released by Capitol/UMe on August 27.Subscribers are able to listen to 'Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel' (ch. 105) online, on-the-go with the SXM App, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.



