Paul Mendez Drops Brand New Summer Track "Living In The Moment"

Now calling Dubai home since 2014 Paul has been playing in the city for 14 years and with long term residencies & regular guest spots at the official F1 after-party's, Skylite at Yas Viceroy (2 years), Bliss Lounge (Current resident), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brand new dance-floor banger from Scotland's Paul Mendez, 'Live in the moment' is a vocal house diamond dripping in summer vibes.From the musical streets of Glasgow, Paul Mendez is a DJ, producer and an internationally respected name in the global nightlife & dance music industries, He has delivered consistently on the world stage for more than 2 decades with high level guest performances & established residencies in hundreds of cities in 65+ countries on five continents switching effortlessly from iconic super-clubs to stylish lounges to the biggest brands & festivals globally.Not content with just impressing the biggest names in dance music Paul was also the DJ at celebrity A-List shindigs for mega stars including Alicia Keys, Shaquille O'Neil, Snoop Dogg, Nicky & Paris Hilton and Samuel L. Jackson alongside sponsorship deals with the worlds best Headphone manufacturers Beats by Dre, Monster & Sennheiser with whom he is a current brand ambassador.Paul Mendez With 25 years experience he has continued to stay relevant and in demand due to his technical ability and mastery of music selection switching between electronic, urban & commercial genres not only as a DJ but also as a renowned producer & artist with more than 300 single releases , two gold discs, festival theme tracks, TV shows, movie soundtracks, radio commercials and over one million plays on sound-cloud interviews & reviews from major publications & blogs worldwide including dance music bibles DJ Mag & Mixmag who described his 'Magic Impuls' track in 2003 "as a defining moment in Electronic music", countless 'top 100 'chart hits including multiple number 1's on major & independent record labels such as Universal Music, Sony, Warners, ID&T, Spinnin, Armada, 1605 Music Therapy, Black Hole recordings, Avex, Bonzai Music and more plus official remixes and championed bootlegs for chart stars Ice-T, Afrojack, Justin Bieber, DJ Snake, Robin S, Tegan & Sara, Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Icona Pop, Jay Z & Biggie Smalls with massive support from radio stations including BBC Radio one, I Heart radio, Ministry of sound radio & 14 weeks in a row play-listed on BPM/Sirius radio for his remix of 'Wake me up' by Avicii.Now calling Dubai home since 2014 Paul has been playing in the city for 14 years and with long term residencies & regular guest spots at the official F1 after-party's, Skylite at Yas Viceroy (2 years), Bliss Lounge (Current resident), Cargo at Pier 7 (31⁄2 years), Zinc nightclub.



