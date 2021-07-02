Jah Bouks Releases Second Music Video "Gone Too Soon" From His New Album "Long Awaiting"



"This is my tribute. I should have sung this song 11 years ago; it's been a bitter drive," says Jah Bouks as he recalls how he should have sung Michael Jackson's "Gone Too Soon" at his sistren's homegoing service. One can feel the regret as he pours out his soul in reflection.



"Gone Too Soon" is the second video from his recently released album Long Awaiting. Twelve tracks of soulful roots reggae and positive vibrations. Long Awaiting is available for purchase and is streaming on Apple



Born Worin Gerol Shaw, in the Winchester community of St. Thomas, Jamaica, Jah Bouks started performing at 12. His stage presence and maturity were evident, even this early on in his career. He was always a crowd favorite. He performed at many community stage shows and jam sessions where he commanded the stage, often outperforming original artists on their own songs. Before too long, he was penning his own music, expressing the plight of the African diaspora people, railing against inequality and injustice, and pleading for worldwide unity and love. Jah Bouks' work is of a higher calling of consciousness and continues both on and off stage with youth empowerment, juvenile rehabilitation, and community development.



