Alternative Rockers The Amatory Murder Release Remix Version Of 'Singularity Complex' Album; Announce NYC Show 7/16

Formed by Christian Peppas (a.k.a. Xian Murder) on vocals, guitars and synth, THE AMATORY MURDER, is rounded out by drummer Scott Genovese, guitarist Christian "The Governor" Buckley, and bassist Binx Noir. The band employ a variety of foundational textures to create an ethereal landscape, grungy punk sensibilities, and pop beat arrangements with heavy guitars, catchy hooks and melodic lyrics. They have previously toured alongside a range of artists including Stabbing Westward, Julien-K, Combichrist, The Dreaming, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and the Red Paintings.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn, NY-based alternative rock outfit THE AMATORY MURDER today (7/1) have released a remix album of their third full length album SINGULARITY COMPLEX released in October 2020. The remixes were recorded by various djs and artists that are friends of the band while being mastered by Xris SMack! at Mindswerve Studios. Stream/download it now via Bandcamp here:

https://theamatorymurder.bandcamp.com/album/cybernetic-enhancements-singularity-complex-remixed

CYBERNETIC ENHANCEMENTS: SINGULARITY COMPLEX Track Listing:

1. Peace Before Disruption (Xian Murder 'Remnants' Mix)
2. Room 208, Part 1 (Anthony Augusta Remix)
3. The Illusion Of Time (Panic Lift Remix)
4. Master (Amazin' A Remix)
5. My Love (Steve Woodzell 'Still Waiting' Remix)
6. Cruelty and A Second Death (Xris SMack! Mindswerve 'Manipulation' Mix)
7. Room 208, Part 2 (DJ Elbow 'Never Done' Remix)
8. Part Of Everything (feat. Tash Cox) (Xris SMack! Mindswerve Remix)
9. Are We The Machines? (feat. Anthony Vincent) (Derek Ortiz 'Set The Charge' Remix)

Formed by Christian Peppas (a.k.a. Xian Murder) on vocals, guitars and synth, THE AMATORY MURDER, is rounded out by drummer Scott Genovese, guitarist Christian "The Governor" Buckley, and bassist Binx Noir. The band employ a variety of foundational textures to create an ethereal landscape, grungy punk sensibilities, and pop beat arrangements with heavy guitars, catchy hooks and melodic lyrics. They have previously toured alongside a range of artists including Stabbing Westward, Julien-K, Combichrist, The Dreaming, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and the Red Paintings.

The band will celebrate CYBERNETIC ENHANCEMENTS: SINGULARITY COMPLEX's release with a special record release show on Friday, July 16 at the monthly Stimulate event at Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn. Advance tickets are on sale now at https://stimulate-me.com/




