Infinity Song Unveil Mad Love Deluxe Album Featuring Tobe Nwigwe + Rapsody, Out Today

"While their exquisite vocal performances are ingrained in the true R&B feel, the instrumentation embedded throughout the project has a progressive R&B-pop sensibility." - Rated RnB. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The "strengthening...elevating" and "multitalented sibling group" (Grammy.com) Infinity Song unveil their newest project, Mad Love the deluxe album. The deluxe album features 4-new songs, including a remix of the title track, now featuring Tobe Nwigwe and Rapsody. In addition to Nwigwe and Rapsody, Infinity Song tapped 4x Grammy Award-winning producer Rahki (Kendrick Lamar, Jorja Smith, Snoop Dogg, Mac Miller) to help work on this project. The new reincarnation of Mad Love still carries home the core of Infinity Song - a confident declaration of familial power and refreshing artistry - and manages to weave in new themes of mental health awareness and so much more.Recently, Infinity Song partnered with Grammy.com for their Positive Vibes Only digital series to deliver a special Black Music Month performance of one of their breakout singles, "Everything Is Gonna Be Alright." Positive Vibes Only is a series about motivation, affirmation, and uplifting energy and has featured heavy-hitters like Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Mali Music, and more. Check out Infinity Song's exclusive performance with Grammy.com here: https://bit.ly/3vICTNhOne of the new tracks - "Outside Myself" - featured on the deluxe album was originally recorded as part of NPR Morning Edition's Song Project, a series launched during lockdown to provide an outlet for artists to write and perform an original song as a way to reflect the times. In an interview about the song's origins, bandmates and sisters Angel and Victory Boyd, open up about some of their personal struggles and how it shaped the meaning and creation of the song. In a moment of utter stress and pressure, Angel found clarity and "that's where the song began" says the 24-year-old musician. Head over to NPR to listen to "Outside Myself" and hear the band talk about singing to overcome anxiety and finding the confidence to write in your own voice: https://n.pr/31MhDJQ2020 and 2021 were absolute breakthrough years for Infinity Song, who JAY-Z discovered and signed after years of intentional development and some strategic pop-up street performances. From daytime and late-night TV interviews/ performances (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tamron Hall Show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee) and Award Show performances (NAACP Image Awards, BET Soul Train Awards Pre-Show, The Lockdown Awards, UNCF Gala) to viral cover videos (" Dreams " by Fleetwood Mac, " The Less I Know The Better " by Tame Impala), Infinity Song left their mark on 2020 and have continued to carry the same vigor and determination into 2021.Mad Love Deluxe tracklistingFar AwayMad LoveJust Loving MeRide Or Die Everything Is Gonna Be AlrightWhen The Rain StartsFamilyWe Are The Light*NEW* Mad Love Remix ft. Tobe Nwigwe & Rapsody*NEW* Becoming*NEW* Outside Myself*NEW* Mr. PessimisticPraise For Infinity Song"Soulful sibling band...keep me scrolling nonstop through their feed, soaking in their soulful voices and killer fashion sense. In lieu of live music, their videos have brought joy and music to my days at home!" - New York Times"Infinity Song have significantly added to the good vibrations as they have taken their beautiful busker styles and married it with smoothly interwoven vocals and arrangements." - Essence Magazine"To have a blend sound this good outside a studio setting is a real treat. The build on this performance in particular is gorgeous and gradual in the way that you're not entirely aware of how much it's changed until it ends up at its finishing point." - IndieWire"Cocoa buttery quintet Infinity Song touch the sky with Hov approved heavenly harmonies on debut EP Mad Love… just pure delectable, soulful, undeniably beautiful music to our ears." - Bossip"While their exquisite vocal performances are ingrained in the true R&B feel, the instrumentation embedded throughout the project has a progressive R&B-pop sensibility." - Rated RnB.



