Billboard Music Award-winning Maverick City Music Peak At #1 On Apple iTunes With Release Of Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Earlier this month, in celebration of Juneteenth, Billboard Music
Award-winning music collective Maverick
City Music
released their newest project, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition. The new album is a dual-side feature consisting of a live produced gospel A-Side and a Rap/R&B/Pop produced B-Side. Jubilee features a wide range of guest artists, including heavy-hitters from gospel, R&B, Pop and Rap: Ciara, Rapsody, Tamar
Braxton, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel
Houghton, Jekalyn Carr, and more. As with other Maverick
City Music
releases, the collective continues to impress as the new album Peaked at #1 on Apple iTunes. The collective currently claims 4 No.1 spots on Billboard's Christian/Gospel charts - Gospel Digital
Song Sales, Top Christian Albums, Gospel Streaming Songs, Top Gospel Albums, Christian/Gospel charts - solidifying Maverick
City Music's impact on the music industry.
Notable artists featured on the album took to social media to speak about Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and the effect the project has on them:
"These lessons that I've learned in this year about my struggles and hardships make me feel so much closer and connected to my ancestors and guides...Being a close child of God I understand that one of my responsibilities is to always give God the glory and praise that he is due FIRST….I'm always so glad to do so. Thank you to @maverickcitymusic for having me a part of this project." - Tamar
Braxton
"All humanity should celebrate defeating the odds and upholding the truth that we are all made with infinite worth and deserve the freedom to be all we are called to be. This album is a soundtrack to that celebration" - Lecrae
Maverick
City Music
recently made headlines for their Top Gospel Album Billboard Music
Award win for the April 2020 release of Maverick
City Vol. 3 Part 1. The group earned double nods in the category and was also a finalist for Top Gospel Artist. Their newest release Old Church Basement, a collab album with Elevation Worship, broke streaming records at both Apple Music
and Spotify. On Apple Music, the group set a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and Gospel album, and on Spotify, the album broke the U.S. record for the most streams in a day for an album by a Christian group and was No. 4 out of all U.S. albums its first weekend of release.
This upcoming fall, Maverick
City Music
will embark on its first-ever tour and the shows will feature electrifying performances with collective members Dante
Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, Aaron
Moses and special guests, including Lecrae, on certain dates. The group recently added 13 more tour dates after selling out their original 11. The new dates are set in even larger venues, including the Barclays Center in NYC and TD Garden in Boston. Learn more about the tour and tickets: https://tourlink.to/maverickcitytour
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition tracklisting:
(SIDE A)
Side A: Juneteenth Intro (feat. Lecrae)
Make it Right - Dante
Bowe, Todd Dulaney, Jekalyn Carr, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Breathe - Chandler Moore, Jonathan McReynolds, DOE, Mav City Gospel Choir
Mighty One - Todd Dulaney, Maryanne J. George, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Jireh - Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Mav City Gospel Choir
Freedom Looks Good on You - Israel
Houghton, Bri Babineaux, Ryan Ofei, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Keep Praying - Ryan Ofei, DOE, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Son of Suffering - Chandler Moore, Jekalyn Carr, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Joy of the Lord - Katie Torwalt, Dante
Bowe, Naomi Raine, Mav City Gospel Choir
God Will Work it Out - Naomi Raine, Israel
Houghton, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
Sufficient for Today - Maryanne J. George, Maverick
City Gospel Choir
(SIDE B)
Side B: Jubilee Prayer (feat. Lecrae)
Same Blood - Joe L. Barnes, Koryn Hawthorne
Sunday Morning - Harolddd, Tamar
Braxton, Lecrae
Pretty Brown Skin - Eugene King
On and On - Harolddd, Ciara, Rapsody
I'm not afraid - Naomi Raine
God don't make mistakes - Montell Fish, Dante
Bowe
It's Okay - Chandler Moore
"WELCOME TO MAVERICK CITY" TOUR:
Thurs., Sept. 16 | Stockton Arena
| Stockton, CA
Fri., Sept. 17 | Save Mart Center | Fresno, CA
Sat., Sept. 18 | Palmdale Amphitheater | Palmdale, CA
Sun., Sept 19 | FivePoint Amphitheatre | Irvine, CA
SOLD OUT Thurs., Sept. 30 | Princeton Pike Church of God| Cincinnati, OH
SOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 1 | Willow
Creek Community Church | Chicago, IL
SOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 2 | Grand Rapids First | Grand Rapids, MI
SOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 3 | The Nad, Grove City Church of the Nazarene | Columbus, OH
SOLD OUT Thurs., Oct. 14 | Connection Point Church | Kansas City, MO
SOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 15 | Victory Church | Tulsa, OK
SOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 16 |The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory | Dallas, TX
SOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 17 | Bayou Music
Center | Houston, TX
SOLD OUT Thurs., Oct. 21| Evangel Temple Assembly of God | Jacksonville, FL
SOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 22 | Bayside
Community Church | Bradenton, FL
SOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 23 | First Baptist Ft. Lauderdale | Fort Lauderdale, FL
SOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 24 | Calvary Orlando | Orlando, FL
Thurs., Oct. 28 | Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY
Fri., Oct. 29 | TD Garden | Boston, MA
Sat., Oct. 30 | The Liacouras Center | Philadelphia, PA
Sun., Oct. 31 | EagleBank Arena
| Washington D.C.
Thurs., Nov. 4 | Royal Farms Arena
| Baltimore, MD
Fri., Nov. 5 | Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NC
Sat., Nov. 6 | Colonial Life Arena
| Columbia, SC
Sun. Nov. 7 | State
Farm Arena
| Atlanta, GA.