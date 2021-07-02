Billboard Music Award-winning Maverick City Music Peak At #1 On Apple iTunes With Release Of Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Out Now





Sun. Nov. 7 | New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Earlier this month, in celebration of Juneteenth, Billboard Music Award-winning music collective Maverick City Music released their newest project, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition. The new album is a dual-side feature consisting of a live produced gospel A-Side and a Rap/R&B/Pop produced B-Side. Jubilee features a wide range of guest artists, including heavy-hitters from gospel, R&B, Pop and Rap: Ciara, Rapsody, Tamar Braxton, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton, Jekalyn Carr, and more. As with other Maverick City Music releases, the collective continues to impress as the new album Peaked at #1 on Apple iTunes. The collective currently claims 4 No.1 spots on Billboard's Christian/Gospel charts - Gospel Digital Song Sales, Top Christian Albums, Gospel Streaming Songs, Top Gospel Albums, Christian/Gospel charts - solidifying Maverick City Music's impact on the music industry.Notable artists featured on the album took to social media to speak about Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition and the effect the project has on them:"These lessons that I've learned in this year about my struggles and hardships make me feel so much closer and connected to my ancestors and guides...Being a close child of God I understand that one of my responsibilities is to always give God the glory and praise that he is due FIRST….I'm always so glad to do so. Thank you to @maverickcitymusic for having me a part of this project." - Tamar Braxton"All humanity should celebrate defeating the odds and upholding the truth that we are all made with infinite worth and deserve the freedom to be all we are called to be. This album is a soundtrack to that celebration" - Lecrae Maverick City Music recently made headlines for their Top Gospel Album Billboard Music Award win for the April 2020 release of Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1. The group earned double nods in the category and was also a finalist for Top Gospel Artist. Their newest release Old Church Basement, a collab album with Elevation Worship, broke streaming records at both Apple Music and Spotify. On Apple Music, the group set a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and Gospel album, and on Spotify, the album broke the U.S. record for the most streams in a day for an album by a Christian group and was No. 4 out of all U.S. albums its first weekend of release.This upcoming fall, Maverick City Music will embark on its first-ever tour and the shows will feature electrifying performances with collective members Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, Aaron Moses and special guests, including Lecrae, on certain dates. The group recently added 13 more tour dates after selling out their original 11. The new dates are set in even larger venues, including the Barclays Center in NYC and TD Garden in Boston. Learn more about the tour and tickets: https://tourlink.to/maverickcitytourJubilee: Juneteenth Edition tracklisting:(SIDE A)Side A: Juneteenth Intro (feat. Lecrae)Make it Right - Dante Bowe, Todd Dulaney, Jekalyn Carr, Maverick City Gospel ChoirBreathe - Chandler Moore, Jonathan McReynolds, DOE, Mav City Gospel ChoirMighty One - Todd Dulaney, Maryanne J. George, Maverick City Gospel ChoirJireh - Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Mav City Gospel ChoirFreedom Looks Good on You - Israel Houghton, Bri Babineaux, Ryan Ofei, Maverick City Gospel ChoirKeep Praying - Ryan Ofei, DOE, Maverick City Gospel ChoirSon of Suffering - Chandler Moore, Jekalyn Carr, Maverick City Gospel ChoirJoy of the Lord - Katie Torwalt, Dante Bowe, Naomi Raine, Mav City Gospel ChoirGod Will Work it Out - Naomi Raine, Israel Houghton, Maverick City Gospel ChoirSufficient for Today - Maryanne J. George, Maverick City Gospel Choir(SIDE B)Side B: Jubilee Prayer (feat. Lecrae)Same Blood - Joe L. Barnes, Koryn HawthorneSunday Morning - Harolddd, Tamar Braxton, LecraePretty Brown Skin - Eugene KingOn and On - Harolddd, Ciara, RapsodyI'm not afraid - Naomi RaineGod don't make mistakes - Montell Fish, Dante BoweIt's Okay - Chandler Moore"WELCOME TO MAVERICK CITY" TOUR:Thurs., Sept. 16 | Stockton Arena | Stockton, CAFri., Sept. 17 | Save Mart Center | Fresno, CASat., Sept. 18 | Palmdale Amphitheater | Palmdale, CASun., Sept 19 | FivePoint Amphitheatre | Irvine, CASOLD OUT Thurs., Sept. 30 | Princeton Pike Church of God| Cincinnati, OHSOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 1 | Willow Creek Community Church | Chicago, ILSOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 2 | Grand Rapids First | Grand Rapids, MISOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 3 | The Nad, Grove City Church of the Nazarene | Columbus, OHSOLD OUT Thurs., Oct. 14 | Connection Point Church | Kansas City, MOSOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 15 | Victory Church | Tulsa, OKSOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 16 |The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Dallas, TXSOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 17 | Bayou Music Center | Houston, TXSOLD OUT Thurs., Oct. 21| Evangel Temple Assembly of God | Jacksonville, FLSOLD OUT Fri., Oct. 22 | Bayside Community Church | Bradenton, FLSOLD OUT Sat., Oct. 23 | First Baptist Ft. Lauderdale | Fort Lauderdale, FLSOLD OUT Sun., Oct. 24 | Calvary Orlando | Orlando, FLThurs., Oct. 28 | Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NYFri., Oct. 29 | TD Garden | Boston, MASat., Oct. 30 | The Liacouras Center | Philadelphia, PASun., Oct. 31 | EagleBank Arena | Washington D.C.Thurs., Nov. 4 | Royal Farms Arena | Baltimore, MDFri., Nov. 5 | Spectrum Center | Charlotte, NCSat., Nov. 6 | Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, SCSun. Nov. 7 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA.



