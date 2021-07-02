Eva Under Fire And Spencer Charnas Of Ice Nine Kills Premiere New Video For 'Blow'





The song will also appear on the high-octane, all-star official soundtrack for THE RETALIATORS. It rounds out a track listing of an already epic line-up, including music from Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Escape The Fate, Bad Wolves, Cory Marks, The HU, and more.



The track was well-received by fans and media upon release last week, and was immediately added to Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify Playlist. Eva Under Fire are currently finishing their debut album with Better Noise Music, to be released soon.



"Blow" shows a new side of the band for fans as the world opens back up. Near the end of 2020, Eva Under Fire shared their single "Heroin(e)," a powerful, tragically beautiful rock song and call to action about the opioid crisis, which appeared on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed indie drama Sno Babies. The full depth of the band's sonic offerings will be heard on their upcoming debut album with Better Noise. They'll also be teasing new music on stage this summer, as they join New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the release of their new uptempo, aggressively catchy new rock single "Blow" last week, Detroit-based band Eva Under Fire and collaborator Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills just dropped the official music video for the track. The visual, directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr., pays homage to the horror movie genre, specifically the upcoming feature THE RETALIATORS (coming soon via Better Noise Films, of which Gonzalez also co-directs), and includes exclusive new footage from the film. Fans also get a sneak peek of the band's frontwoman and lead singer Eva Marie's appearance in a pivotal scene in the film, where she makes her onscreen acting debut.The song will also appear on the high-octane, all-star official soundtrack for THE RETALIATORS. It rounds out a track listing of an already epic line-up, including music from Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Escape The Fate, Bad Wolves, Cory Marks, The HU, and more.The track was well-received by fans and media upon release last week, and was immediately added to Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify Playlist. Eva Under Fire are currently finishing their debut album with Better Noise Music, to be released soon."Blow" shows a new side of the band for fans as the world opens back up. Near the end of 2020, Eva Under Fire shared their single "Heroin(e)," a powerful, tragically beautiful rock song and call to action about the opioid crisis, which appeared on the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed indie drama Sno Babies. The full depth of the band's sonic offerings will be heard on their upcoming debut album with Better Noise. They'll also be teasing new music on stage this summer, as they join Buckcherry on select dates during their North American tour. For more details and tickets and full list of dates, visit: www.evaunderfire.com



