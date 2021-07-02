Lindsey Stirling Releases Official Music Video For "Masquerade"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ahead of this weekend's official launch of her cross-country headlining Artemis U.S. Tour, platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling, known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exquisite live show, has gifted fans with a new music video for the song "Masquerade," off her latest chart-topping studio album Artemis. Inspired by early 20th century silent films, the new visual for the instrumental track was filmed at The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles and co-directed by Stirling and Stephen Mallett (Pentatonix, Logic, CHVRCHES).
"While I was writing the song 'Masquerade,' I knew immediately that it would be about a wealthy over-the-top aristocratic woman," shares Stirling. "The song has such a comedic feel to it, which made the music video really, really fun to plan and make."
The Artemis U.S. Tour marks the first time Stirling will be performing the tracks off Artemis as well as her current single "Lose You Now" in front of an American audience. The 35-date outing, featuring special guest electro-pop artist Kiesza, kicks off this Saturday, July 3rd in Kansas City, MO and will stop in most major markets across the country including New York City (August 2nd at the Beacon Theatre), Los Angeles (August 30th at the Microsoft Theater), Denver (July 7th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre), Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, Phoenix, Portland, Seattle, and many others, before wrapping September
10th in Milwaukee at Summerfest. See below for full list of tour dates. Visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all ticketing details including special VIP packages that are also available.
Stirling has also launched a national contest with Fandiem for the ultimate VIP experience at her San Diego
show on August 31st. The winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two plus two-night hotel stay, premium reserved seats in the first 8 rows, meet & greet photo opportunity with Lindsey, lunch at Lindsey's favorite restaurant, merch, and more, along with a 45-minute helicopter tour of San Diego
courtesy of Imagine Jets. Proceeds from entry donations will support Stirling's nonprofit charity outreach program The Upside Fund, helping families and individuals affected by Covid-19.
"Lose You Now," Stirling's emotive pop hit about loss and grief with artist, producer, and songwriter Mako, stems from the instrumental-only track "Guardian
" off her Artemis album. Since its release earlier this year, "Lose You Now" (BMG) has amassed over 9 million global streams, including over 3 million views on the song's beautifully moving music video, as well as featured placements on American Idol and "Train Tracks" on SiriusXM The Pulse. The duo also issued an acoustic version of the song this spring, stripping it down to just piano and a full string accompaniment."
Artemis, Stirling's fifth studio album released September
2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has racked up over 200 million total global streams, features the singles "Underground," "Artemis," "Sleepwalking," "Between Twilight" and "The Upside
" featuring Elle King
along with "Love Goes On and On" featuring Amy Lee. Artemishas also been turned into a successful comic book series, with the sixth edition coming this summer. CLICK HERE to listen to Artemis and CLICK HERE for info on the comic books.
LINDSEY STIRLING TOUR DATES:
Artemis U.S. Tour with special guest Kiesza
Saturday, July 3 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Monday, July 5 Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center
Tuesday, July 6 Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
Wednesday, July 7 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 8 Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Friday, July 9 Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Saturday, July 10 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Friday, July 23 Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
Saturday, July 24 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Monday, July 26 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Tuesday, July 27 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
Thursday, July 29 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Saturday, July 31 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Monday, August 2 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Tuesday, August 3 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Wednesday, August 5 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
Friday, August 6 Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Saturday, August 7 St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music
Park
Monday, August 9 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
Tuesday, August 10 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wednesday, August 11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State
Park
Thursday, August 12 Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Saturday, August 14 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Monday, August 16 Saratoga
Springs, NY @ Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, August 17 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust
Bank Pavilion
Wednesday, August 18 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
Monday, August 30 Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
Tuesday, August 31 San Diego, CA @ San Diego
Civic Theatre
Wednesday, September
1 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Friday, September
3 Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Saturday, September
4 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra
Theatre
Monday, September
6 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Tuesday, September
7 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Thursday, September
9 Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Friday, September
10 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest.