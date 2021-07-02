Yung Squeeze Releases New Single "Big Dreams"





The track delivers a message to those who can relate to young love in this social media generation. The old guns with scars from different relationships, those that have always been fooled, and even the unlucky lads that are kept better off as friends. The song is connected by production and message in the music, each lyric will make you want to listen to the next one that follows. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Hip Hop artist Yung Squeeze born in London, Ontario delivers a new catchy love message with his latest single "Big Dreams" While growing up, Squeeze always enjoyed listening to music from great acts like Drake, Tory Lanes, Usher, Future, and Juice WRLD. These artists greatly influenced him to start making music.Squeeze's style of music creation is an exploitation of new genres and styles not seen commonly amongst newer artist. The way he is able to combine his melodies with his rapping ability at a high level is very impressive, the triple threat artist raps, sings, and writes all of his music.With the love of creating music the talented rapper has always had everyone under his wings with the phenomenal work that he effortlessly continues to give out to fans worldwide.He started his music journey one and half years ago at the age of 18, which indeed tells you that he has a bright future ahead. From the candid songwriting to the catchy melodies, squeeze takes a very honest approach on this single and talks about a relationship, acknowledging that the other individual only wants a certain kind of lifestyle. Squeeze uses Hip Hop influenced production, complimented by his soothing vocals and candid songwriting to croon honest lyrics like "Shawty got the big dreams, no day job, dressing up & getting pretty, going out" "baby take some time from doing all the old things" "Just tell me your dreams baby and if you lucky I might just tell you mines"The gift of Yung Squeeze is truly in his ability to structure his songwriting in a way that speaks directly to fans. When listening to the full song you will quickly relate to his experiences in life while turning up to the upbeat production and catchy melodies throughout the entire song.The track delivers a message to those who can relate to young love in this social media generation. The old guns with scars from different relationships, those that have always been fooled, and even the unlucky lads that are kept better off as friends. The song is connected by production and message in the music, each lyric will make you want to listen to the next one that follows.



