Rubi Rose Shares New Single "TWORK" Ahead Of Official Music Video

Two weeks after her XXL Freshman Class of 2021 reveal, the Cardi B-cosigned rapper, Rubi Rose has just shared her latest single, "TWORK." The new track features Rubi's boastful bars summoning fans to the dance floor to sweat it out over the bass heavy, ballroom inspired production of Grammy nominated producer Bongo ByTheWay. "TWORK" is a summertime twerking anthem and Rubi's first new single following the release of her 2020 EP, For The Streets.Born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, RubiRose has quickly gone from video vixen to becoming one of raps leading ladies. The GSU educated, multilingual rapper burst onto the scene with her massively popular track and video for "Big Mouth" in 2019 (60+ million streams). She's since racked up hundreds of millions streams and collaborated with Future, RicoNasty, NLEChoppa, WizKhalifa and Cardi B who cast Rubi in the video for her critically acclaimed single, "WAP."In addition to cosigns from Cardi B and Rico Nasty, Ruby Rose has also received critical praise from numerous media outlets including COMPLEX, Hypebeast, Cosmopolitan, VIBE, and BET as well as REVOLT who featured her in their list of the "11 female rappers to watch in 2021" and XXL who included Rubi in their Freshman Class of 2021.




