Tenacious D Release Beatles Medley For Doctors Without Borders

Says the duo about the release, "Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world...not themselves...The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world....please enjoy tenacious d's mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of their sleeper hit cover of " Time Warp " to help save democracy this past fall, Tenacious D -- comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass - are back with their own rambunctious spin on a medley of two Beatles classics - "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End."Like "Time Warp," the limited edition 7" vinyl release of the medley will benefit a charity: all proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders.Says the duo about the release, "Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world...not themselves...The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world....please enjoy tenacious d's mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders."



