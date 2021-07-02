Within Temptation Reschedule 'The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality'





For this song the band has teamed up with German metalcore band Annisokay. This collaboration has resulted in an absolutely bombastic metal anthem. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Due to a technical setback, Within Temptation have rescheduled The Aftermath: A Show In A Virtual Reality from July 8th & July 9th to one week later. The online show will now take place on July 15th & July 16th, 2021.Sharon den Adel shared, "You all know we are absolute heroes in rescheduling dates and now we've reached a new milestone: our shortest postponement in our career so far! We're working very hard on our VR-event, but as it's something we've never done before - and definitely something you have never SEEN before, we sometimes experience a few hiccups in the process that are completely new to us and the crew."To smooth everything out and create the best possible, spectacular and mythical experience for you, we've decided to postpone The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality to July 15th and 16th. It's only one week and we know that it'll be worth the short wait. We can't wait for you to see it. It's going to be a show to remember!" Tickets purchased for the original dates are automatically valid for the new dates.Not available on the new dates? No problem! You can re-watch the show for 48 hours after the start.Along with the online show, Within Temptation have announced their newest song 'Shed My Skin' (featuring Annisokay), that was officially released last Friday, June 25th. "The song revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life. It is about becoming the person we are meant to be, even if that means losing people we love. Real growth begins where comfort zones: if we don't change, we don't grow. If we don't grow, we aren't really living," Sharon details.For this song the band has teamed up with German metalcore band Annisokay. This collaboration has resulted in an absolutely bombastic metal anthem.



