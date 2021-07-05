Jonas Blue & Leon Share Sun-Soaked Music Video For Euphoric House Single "Hear Me Say"





LÉON released her self-titled album in 2019, after earning a cult-following since her 2015 debut single. The critically acclaimed Swedish artist has consistently delivered with every project, demonstrating her knack for crafting emotive, tender, and unforgettable pop songs. Having amassed over 600 million global streams to date, she is a regular critics' favorite in the press, racking up praise from the likes of Vogue, Glamour, In-Style, The FADER, and more. In addition to making her late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Jonas Blue and rising Swedish pop star LÉON are back today with a sun-soaked music video for their dizzying house track "Hear Me Say." Shot in Mexico and directed by Alex Nicholson, the euphoric video can be viewed on Top40-Charts.com! The video perfectly captures the escapism and hedonistic vibe that everyone around the globe is feeling as we sit on the cusp of a summer of packed dancefloors, sweaty festivals, and breezy days in the company of friends.Built around anthemic vocals and caffeinated drum rushes, "Hear Me Say" has amassed over 18 million global streams in just one month. Listen via Astralwerks and view the lyric video on Top40-Charts.com. "Hear Me Say" was recently featured in the opening episode of the brand-new season of British TV show, Love Island, and was remixed by Norwegian DJ and record producer duo KREAM."Hear Me Say" is just the latest in a long string of uplifting dance anthems for Jonas Blue. It follows March's "Something Stupid" with R&B singer AWA, which also received a stylish video from world-renowned filmmaker and photographer Rankin. These new singles have only further established Jonas as a global dance-pop powerhouse. Thanks to tracks like his beloved "Perfect Strangers," he's been certified platinum over 120 times across the world, attained over 13 billion streams, and sold over 60 million singles. These numbers put him in rarified air, even in the realms of pop music, but they wouldn't mean anything without tasteful, infectious singles like "Hear Me Say" to back it up."It's a serious contender for the song of the summer" — The Honey Pop"The English DJ and Swedish singer team up for an anthem that's sure to be played at parties everywhere…just in time for summer" — Pop Juice"a choice tune to welcome the summer" — EARMILK"'Hear Me Say' brings [Jonas Blue's] signature high-quality soundscapes, complemented by LÉON's mesmerizing vocals." — Milky Milky Milky"['Hear Me Say'] is filled with a rushing energy that makes it perfect for the dance floor."— B-Sides TVSoon after the release of "Hear Me Say," Jonas is also plotting a return to live shows. He's set to perform a sold-out opening party at London's Ministry of Sound on July 23. Later this summer, he'll begin a DJ residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. In partnership with Zouk Group, the first shows are set to take place on July 30 and Aug 13 at AYU DAYCLUB. Tickets are available now. This busy schedule, like "Hear Me Say," is proof of Jonas' continued innovation and attention to detail. Even though he's on top of the world, he's still pushing himself with every track—and making people dance along the way.Jonas Blue's career has been felt the world over with singles like "Fast Car," "Perfect Strangers," "Rise," "Mama" and " Polaroid " collectively having been certified platinum over 120 times around the globe. With over 13 billion global streams and over 60 million singles sales to date, Jonas has cemented his name as a main stage DJ and pop powerhouse.2018 was a landmark year. He released "Rise" featuring Jack & Jack, which was one of the summer's biggest global hits and owned the autumn with " Polaroid " - his highly anticipated collab with Liam Payne and Lennon Stella. The success of both hits was sandwiched between "Back & Forth" with Becky Hill and Detroit house legend, MK. Debut album Blue soon followed, the recipient of the Brit Certified Breakthrough Award and later gold status.Jonas has made his mark on Ibiza, having performed at hotspots Ushuaia, Cafe Mambo and has successfully hosted his Electronic Nature residency at superclub Hï Ibiza. As we see a return to live performances in 2021, Jonas will be joining Tiesto and Zedd as a resident DJ at Zouk in Las Vegas.Following on from hits "Mistakes" and " Naked " in 2020, "Something Stupid" featuring AWA kicked off his 2021 in style, smashing its way into homes worldwide as Jonas continues to inspire, uplift and spread his message of global positivity.LÉON released her self-titled album in 2019, after earning a cult-following since her 2015 debut single. The critically acclaimed Swedish artist has consistently delivered with every project, demonstrating her knack for crafting emotive, tender, and unforgettable pop songs. Having amassed over 600 million global streams to date, she is a regular critics' favorite in the press, racking up praise from the likes of Vogue, Glamour, In-Style, The FADER, and more. In addition to making her late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, she has sold out headline shows worldwide and performed at U.S. festival staples including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza.



