We The Kingdom Electrify With Praise-Worthy Live Performances On 'Live At Ocean Way Nashville' Out Now

* denotes SOLD OUT shows. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the road after selling out 13 shows on their first-ever headline tour, We The Kingdom takes fans into the recording studio for a run of live performances on their 'Live At Ocean Way Nashville' album, out today, July 2nd via Capitol Christian Music Group. Recorded at Nashville's iconic Ocean Way studios (Paul Simon, George Strait, Sheryl Crow), the record opens the curtain to a behind-the-scenes look at the captivating group's stellar musicianship."We are so grateful to be releasing this album," says Scott Cash. "Recording at Ocean Way was a bucket list item for all of us, and it was overwhelming to get to make a record in such a beautiful and iconic place. We had a blast getting to reimagine these songs that are so special to us for a live-in-studio recording!"The album features songs from We The Kingdom's 2019 chart-topping debut album 'Holy Water,' which earned awards for Billboard's No. 1 Top New Christian Artist of 2020 and Dove Awards' New Artist of the Year for 2020. It kicks off with a freeing anthem of thankfulness with "Take Me On A Ride," followed by a spirited organ-led rendition of the band's K-LOVE Fan Award-nominated breakout single and Top 10 Billboard Christian Song "Child of Love." Ed Cash and Franni Rae Cash Cain's soulful vocals carry through a message of forgiveness and faithful dependence on the twang-infused rocker "Holy Water," while the ballad " Peace " reminds us that there is something to hold onto during life's turbulence. See the live performance video for "Peace," here: youtu.be/DoL2W9MuA9k Don't Tread On Me " is a ghostly and guttural declaration of war against fear, and the band's No. 1 hit "God So Loved" is an emotional reassurance of God's mercy. "No Doubt About It" tips its hat to power ballads of yesteryear and closes the album with a hopefully melancholic reminder that there is promise for the future on the journey of life.'Live At Ocean Way Nashville' Track List:1. Take Me On A Ride2. Child of Love3. Holy Water4. Peace5. Don't Tread On Me6. God So Loved7. No Doubt About ItWe The Kingdom on tour:July 8| Sunnyview Fairgrounds | Oshkosh, WIJuly 9 | Morris Performing Arts Center | South Bend, INJuly 15 |Atwood Lake Park | Mineral City, OHJuly 27 | Church of the City | Franklin, TNJuly 28 | Six Flags Darien Lake | Darien Center, NYAug. 4 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, COAug. 9 | Wisconsin State Fair Park | West Allis, WIAug. 12 | Heritage Landing | Muskegon, MIAug. 22 | Iowa State Fairgrounds | Des Moines, IAAug. 28 | Wilkes Community College | Wilkesboro, NCAug. 29 | Kentucky State Fair | Louisville, KYSept. 4 | Reston Bible Church | Sterling, VASept. 5 | Lions Park | West Liberty, OHSept. 17 | Shippensburg Fairgrounds | Shippensburg, PASept. 18 | Darke County Fairgrounds | Greenville, OHSept. 20 | Oklahoma State Fair | Oklahoma City, OKSept. 23 | Grove City Church of the Nazarene | Grove City, OHSept. 24 | Life Changes International Church | Hoffman Estates, ILSept. 25 | Menominee Nation Arena | Oshkosh, WISept. 26 | LC Walker | Muskegon, MISept. 29 | Temple Theater for the Performing Arts | Meridian, MSOct. 1 | Cross City First Euless Campus | Euless, TX*Oct. 2 | Abundant Life Christian Center| Houston, TXOct. 3 | Real Life Amphitheater | Selma, TXOct. 7 | First Baptist Church of Madison | Madison, MSOct. 8 | First Baptist Church of Woodstock | Woodstock, GAOct. 9 | Freedom Hall Civic Center | Johnson City, TNOct. 10 | Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum | Knoxville, TNOct. 14 | Recreational Complex - Time of Grace Center | Milwaukee, WIOct. 15 | SKYPAC | Bowling Green, KYOct. 16 | King's Park International Church | Durham, NC*Oct. 17 | Santander Arena | Reading, PAOct. 21 | Millbrook Baptist Church | Aiken, SC*Oct. 22 | First Baptist North Spartanburg | Spartanburg, SCOct. 23 | Alabama Theatre | Birmingham, ALOct. 24 | Dothan Civic Center Arena | Dothan, ALOct. 26 | Calvary Baptist Temple | Savannah, GAOct. 28 | First Assembly of God | Memphis, TNOct. 29 | Allen County War Memorial Coliseum | Fort Wayne, INOct. 30 | The Family Arena | Saint Charles, MONov. 4 | Foundations Church | Loveland, CO*Nov. 5 | Legacy Church | Albuquerque, NMNov. 6 | Tucson Music Hall | Tucson, AZNov. 7 | TBD | Yorba Linda, CANov. 9 | Calvary Chapel Oceanside | Oceanside, CANov. 11 | Immanuel Baptist Church | Highland, CANov. 12 | Visalia First | Visalia, CANov. 13 | Calvary Chapel Modesto | Modesto, CANov. 14 | Arcade Church | Sacramento, CANov. 16 | Lighthouse Church | Twin Falls, IDNov. 17 | Brandt Center | Nampa, IDNov. 19 | Rolling Hills Community Church | Tualatin, ORNov. 20 | First Interstate Center for the Arts | Spokane, WANov. 21 | Alberta Bair Theater | Billings, MTNov. 22 | Highland Park Community Church | Casper, WY* denotes SOLD OUT shows.



