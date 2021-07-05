State Fair Entertainment Announces Initial Talent Line-Up For The Fair At Santa Anita Park





GA ticket prices begin at $10.00 (entry only) with daily unlimited ride packages priced from $40.00 (after purchase of entry), to season passes from $250.00 for a single and $500 for a family of four (**Season passes include unlimited rides and games). THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK will operate as a ticketless event and will promote covid-friendly digital ticketing and a digital currency system. Contactless payment (through mobile apps or pre-loaded onto the event's RFID wristband) throughout the park provides added safety. Onsite parking (GA and preferred) will be available and must be purchased in advance. For the most up-to-date information, please go to www.https://statefairent.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) State Fair Entertainment, organizers for THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK, are pleased to announce the initial talent line-up for the new summer fair for Los Angeles. Set to debut this summer over 16 days-July 29-August 22 (Thursdays-Sundays from 11:00 AM-10:00 PM)-the THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK musical line-up will encompass a wide range of tastes, reflecting the diversity of Los Angeles, from some top tribute bands to leading Latin music performers.The opening weekend's music selections will include tributes to Led Zeppelin (Led Zepagain) on July 29; Kenny Chesney (Barefoot Nation Band) and George Michael (George Michael Reborn) on July 30; and Guns N' Roses (GNR Tribute) and the Rolling Stones (Jumpin Jack Flash) on July 31.A person wearing a hat Description automatically generated with medium confidenceAna BarbaraIn addition, each Sunday of the fair will pay homage to Los Angeles' large Hispanic population by celebrating its culture with music and other offerings. Already confirmed Latin acts include Los Rieleros del Norte, Ana Barbara, Mariachi Las Divas and Como la Flor Band: A "Selena Tribute" act. For the most up-to-date information on THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK's entertainment offerings, please click here.A group of people in costumes Description automatically generated with low confidenceBeyond the music, onsite activities will include something for fans of all ages: fair rides and games, local and national entertainment, a social media stage, adult beverage sampling, vendor booths, and a designated kids area. Additional details on THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK's offerings will be announced in the coming days.GA ticket prices begin at $10.00 (entry only) with daily unlimited ride packages priced from $40.00 (after purchase of entry), to season passes from $250.00 for a single and $500 for a family of four (**Season passes include unlimited rides and games). THE FAIR AT SANTA ANITA PARK will operate as a ticketless event and will promote covid-friendly digital ticketing and a digital currency system. Contactless payment (through mobile apps or pre-loaded onto the event's RFID wristband) throughout the park provides added safety. Onsite parking (GA and preferred) will be available and must be purchased in advance. For the most up-to-date information, please go to www.https://statefairent.com/



