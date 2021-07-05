Celeste & MK Join Forces On The Reinvention Of Her Hit 'Stop This Flame'





Celeste's breakthrough track, known to millions of football fans as the song that accompanies live Premier League games, takes on a new life with the help of MK; it's a version that you'll be hearing at nightclubs and festivals, and at barbecues that have turned into heady house parties. It's an indelible pop song transformed into a dance-floor ready hit.



This is the house music pioneer's only remix of the year so far - when MK (real name Marc Kinchen) heard Celeste's soulful original, released back in January 2020, he knew he had to sprinkle some of his magic dust on it. The



MK has been at the cutting edge of dance music for over three decades. Another busy year has seen the prolific producer release his thrilling new single 'Chemical' as well as starring in a new global ad campaign for Jaguar Cars. More recently he just announced details of a bumper tour of



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celeste has teamed up with dance music icon MK for the collaboration of the summer. On July 2nd, Celeste x MKwill release a new version of 'Stop This Flame' that is set to be the soundtrack to good times and fun in the sun this summer.Celeste's breakthrough track, known to millions of football fans as the song that accompanies live Premier League games, takes on a new life with the help of MK; it's a version that you'll be hearing at nightclubs and festivals, and at barbecues that have turned into heady house parties. It's an indelible pop song transformed into a dance-floor ready hit.This is the house music pioneer's only remix of the year so far - when MK (real name Marc Kinchen) heard Celeste's soulful original, released back in January 2020, he knew he had to sprinkle some of his magic dust on it. The Detroit native was one of the genre's first superstars when he emerged in the 90s and went on to work with Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Beyonce and more. His team-up with Celeste elevates 'Stop This Flame' from stirring singalong into a thumping and exhilarating rave anthem.MK has been at the cutting edge of dance music for over three decades. Another busy year has seen the prolific producer release his thrilling new single 'Chemical' as well as starring in a new global ad campaign for Jaguar Cars. More recently he just announced details of a bumper tour of Europe and North America during the final quarter of 2021 spanning no fewer than 25 dates. MK has made a career out of redefining what dance music can be, amassing a growing pile of platinum selling records and boasting over six hundred million streams while doing it.The Celeste x MK reworking of 'Stop This Flame' is the next step on Celeste's remarkable rise. Her debut album 'Not Your Muse' entered the UK Charts at Number One in February, and the LA-born, Sussex-raised singer-songwriter was nominated for three Brits, as well as BAFTA and Oscar nods for 'Hear My Voice', a track she co-wrote with composer Daniel Pemberton for the Netflix film 'The Trail Of The Chicago 7'. No-one has quite encountered Celeste as you hear her on this entrancing new version of 'Stop This Flame', however. It has been a long wait for summer. Now the song to soundtrack it has arrived.



