Hanson Release Third Single Of Seven In Monthly Series



"'Only Love' talks about how we're are all broken souls in one way or another, and need love and forgiveness constantly in our lives," said Isaac Hanson. "The lyrics talk about how each of us 'knows all too well my demons and broken dreams,' and 'get bogged down in self-doubt.' These feelings are ones we all know and it is love, sacrifice, and forgiveness that heals those wounds."



Against The World was announced in May with the release of the debut single and video, "Annalie", followed by "Don't Ever Change" in June with a guest performance by Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, which Rolling Stone called "a bright piece of power pop with piano and tambourine ringing behind the song's crunchy guitars." The project will continue to usher in a stream of new content including music videos for each of the seven tracks and a summer concert series, offering both livestream and limited in-person tickets. Full schedule below.



The concert series, beginning tonight, will take place from July - October at the legendary Cain's Ballroom in the band's hometown of Tulsa, OK. Along with the live debut of the latest singles from Against The World, each show will be unique, highlighting different eras of the band's career. The concerts will also serve as a primer for HANSON's 2022 world tour, which will go on sale this fall.



The songs for Against The World were recorded at the legendary FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, and bring together a series of new sounds that build on the band's history. The project is deeply rooted in American soul and rock 'n' roll, as well as HANSON's longevity as songwriters and performers who have continued to mine their origins while propelling their music forward.



HANSON are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, with nearly 30 years performing together, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. During their 29 years performing together, they have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases. The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a critical step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. 2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere Best Of release and world tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String



2021 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES



JULY

2 - 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom



AUGUST

6 - 7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom



SEPTEMBER

3 - 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom



OCTOBER

1 - 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HANSON release the third single from Against The World, their new project being rolled out throughout 2021 over seven months, one single at a time. "Only Love," featuring the signature gospel-inspired Americana of Isaac Hanson on lead vocals is available today on all digital platforms. The song's official music video was premiered earlier today via American Songwriter, who said, "their most recent project signals to Hanson fans that the cup of creativity still runneth over for the trio.""'Only Love' talks about how we're are all broken souls in one way or another, and need love and forgiveness constantly in our lives," said Isaac Hanson. "The lyrics talk about how each of us 'knows all too well my demons and broken dreams,' and 'get bogged down in self-doubt.' These feelings are ones we all know and it is love, sacrifice, and forgiveness that heals those wounds."Against The World was announced in May with the release of the debut single and video, "Annalie", followed by "Don't Ever Change" in June with a guest performance by Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, which Rolling Stone called "a bright piece of power pop with piano and tambourine ringing behind the song's crunchy guitars." The project will continue to usher in a stream of new content including music videos for each of the seven tracks and a summer concert series, offering both livestream and limited in-person tickets. Full schedule below.The concert series, beginning tonight, will take place from July - October at the legendary Cain's Ballroom in the band's hometown of Tulsa, OK. Along with the live debut of the latest singles from Against The World, each show will be unique, highlighting different eras of the band's career. The concerts will also serve as a primer for HANSON's 2022 world tour, which will go on sale this fall.The songs for Against The World were recorded at the legendary FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, and bring together a series of new sounds that build on the band's history. The project is deeply rooted in American soul and rock 'n' roll, as well as HANSON's longevity as songwriters and performers who have continued to mine their origins while propelling their music forward.HANSON are a multi-platinum three-time Grammy-nominated pop-rock trio, with nearly 30 years performing together, selling over 16 million albums, and performing concerts to over 3 million fans. Founded in Tulsa, OK in 1992, the band established a regional following before making a meteoric rise to international fame with their major-label debut, Middle Of Nowhere, lead by the ubiquitous single "MmmBop," which was a #1 single in 27 countries simultaneously. During their 29 years performing together, they have garnered a string of consecutive top 40 singles, seven studio albums, two Christmas albums, and five live releases. The band founded their independent record label in 2003, a story which was chronicled in their acclaimed documentary Strong Enough To Break, a critical step in the band's ability to maintain their coveted connection with their global fanbase. 2017 marked the band's 25th Anniversary Middle of Everywhere Best Of release and world tour, featuring the new single "I Was Born", followed by 2018's String Theory symphonic album, which saw the band perform alongside leading symphonies in some of the world's most prestigious venues on the accompanying tour. In addition to their musical endeavors, in 2007 HANSON launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2013, they launched HANSON Brothers Beer, premiering their new venture with a signature Pale Ale, Mmmhops, and in 2014, they launched the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa OK, which is among the largest craft beer and music events in the country.2021 SUMMER CONCERT SERIESJULY2 - 3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomAUGUST6 - 7 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomSEPTEMBER3 - 4 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomOCTOBER1 - 2 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom.



