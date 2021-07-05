Hickoids Announce "C'mon Back!" Tour Of Deep And Mid-South And Release Of New Digital Single, Out July 9th





*First public show in Austin since October 2019. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Long-running, genre defying Austin Music Hall of Fame act the Hickoids are firing back up this summer after largely taking the past fifteen months off for the pandemic. Having only played a few livestreams for charity during that time the band is prepping for the "C'mon Back" Tour of the Deep and Mid-South with some recording in Tupelo, MS (birthplace of Elvis Presley) scheduled along the way. The upcoming dates will mark their first appearance in some markets including Atlanta, Birmingham and St. Louis in three decades. Audiences can expect a wide selection of material from the band's catalog peppered with some new and unrecorded originals delivered with style, zero f*cks given panache and showmanship. Its an ear full and an eye full.In advance of the tour, Saustex Records is pleased to announce the upcoming worldwide release of the new Hickoids digital single 'Almost Nearly Nancy' on Friday July 9th via all major music services and Bandcamp. Saustex collectible imprint Wacky Souvenir will also make an extremely limited edition 8" lathe-cut of the song available.'Almost Nearly Nancy', a yarn of unrequited love on the edge of an apocalypse, is a bouncy two and one-half minute slice of protopunk that has western edge and a classic feel. The tune was recorded back in 2019 with producer Mike Mariconda at Sol de Sant Studio in Barcelona and finishing touches were recently applied in Texas. The provocative cover art (originally a 2 x 3 foot multi-media piece) was done by on-again, off-again Hickoids guitarist Tom Rowsey who passed away in March 2020 at the age of 56. It is a statement of defiance in a world gone awry and beyond the subject's control.Wednesday July 28th Houston, TX - Under The Volcano Thursday July 29th Lafayette, LA - Free Town Boom Boom RoomFriday July 30th New Orleans, LA - The Portside LoungeSaturday July 31st Birmingham, AL - The NickSunday August 1st Atlanta, GA - Bogg's Social & SupplyMonday August 2nd Athens, GA - FlickerTuesday August 3rd Charlotte, NC - The MilestoneWednesday August 4th Asheville, NC - Fleetwoods Thursday August 5th Chapel Hill, NC - The KrakenFriday August 6th Knoxville, TN - Corner LoungeSaturday August 7th Chattanooga, TN - JJ's BohemiaSunday August 8th Nashville, TN - Springwater Supper ClubAugust 9th -11th Tupelo, MS - record at MAP Thursday August 12th Memphis, TN - GrowlersFriday August 13th St. Louis, MO - San LooSaturday August 14th Springfield, MO - Nathan P. Murphy'sSunday August 15th Little Rock, LA - Vino's*Hickoids headline all dates, local support TBASaturday August 21st Austin, TX - Sagebrush*First public show in Austin since October 2019.



