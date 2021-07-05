Hickoids Announce "C'mon Back!" Tour Of Deep And Mid-South And Release Of New Digital Single, Out July 9th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Long-running, genre defying Austin Music
Hall of Fame act the Hickoids are firing back up this summer after largely taking the past fifteen months off for the pandemic. Having only played a few livestreams for charity during that time the band is prepping for the "C'mon Back" Tour of the Deep and Mid-South with some recording in Tupelo, MS (birthplace of Elvis Presley) scheduled along the way. The upcoming dates will mark their first appearance in some markets including Atlanta, Birmingham and St. Louis in three decades. Audiences can expect a wide selection of material from the band's catalog peppered with some new and unrecorded originals delivered with style, zero f*cks given panache and showmanship. Its an ear full and an eye full.
In advance of the tour, Saustex Records is pleased to announce the upcoming worldwide release of the new Hickoids digital single 'Almost Nearly Nancy' on Friday July 9th via all major music services and Bandcamp. Saustex collectible imprint Wacky Souvenir will also make an extremely limited edition 8" lathe-cut of the song available.
'Almost Nearly Nancy', a yarn of unrequited love on the edge of an apocalypse, is a bouncy two and one-half minute slice of protopunk that has western edge and a classic feel. The tune was recorded back in 2019 with producer Mike Mariconda at Sol de Sant Studio in Barcelona and finishing touches were recently applied in Texas. The provocative cover art (originally a 2 x 3 foot multi-media piece) was done by on-again, off-again Hickoids guitarist Tom Rowsey who passed away in March 2020 at the age of 56. It is a statement of defiance in a world gone awry and beyond the subject's control.
Wednesday July 28th Houston, TX - Under The Volcano
Thursday
July 29th Lafayette, LA - Free Town Boom Boom Room
Friday July 30th New Orleans, LA - The Portside Lounge
Saturday July 31st Birmingham, AL - The Nick
Sunday August 1st Atlanta, GA - Bogg's Social & Supply
Monday August 2nd Athens, GA - Flicker
Tuesday August 3rd Charlotte, NC - The Milestone
Wednesday August 4th Asheville, NC - Fleetwoods
Thursday
August 5th Chapel Hill, NC - The Kraken
Friday August 6th Knoxville, TN - Corner Lounge
Saturday August 7th Chattanooga, TN - JJ's Bohemia
Sunday August 8th Nashville, TN - Springwater Supper Club
August 9th -11th Tupelo, MS - record at MAP
Thursday
August 12th Memphis, TN - Growlers
Friday August 13th St. Louis, MO - San Loo
Saturday August 14th Springfield, MO - Nathan P. Murphy's
Sunday August 15th Little
Rock, LA - Vino's
*Hickoids headline all dates, local support TBA
Saturday August 21st Austin, TX - Sagebrush
*First public show in Austin since October 2019.