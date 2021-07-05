Ovtlier Release New Single "Bulletproof" Via Zoid Entertainment!; On Tour With Gemini Syndrome This Summer!





w/ Eva Under Fire *direct support (No Ovtlier) # New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OVTLIER released their new single "BULLETPROOF" via Zoid Entertainment. The single grabbed the #3 MOST ADDED spot on the Billboard (BDS) Mainstream Rock Indicator chart, and the #2 MOST ADDED spot on the Foundations SMR chart! In addition, the single has also been picked up by the Kickass Metal Spotify Editorial Playlist!In addition, the band announced that they will join Gemini Syndrome on their USA Summer Tour along with A Killer's Confession and Pushing Veronica. The tour starts on July 9th in Salt Lake City, UT at Royal Bar and concludes on August 15th in Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad."We live in an age where everything has become politicized; from image to virus. I have watched both bands and people label and segregate one another solely based on a difference of not character but opinion. We are force-fed so much false information by the media, although many are aware, we still have lost some humanity. I have grown impatient with the amount of ignorance and hypocrisy that spews from the puppets of this world. Anger would be an understatement. I look forward to the day people can look to grey area and realize there's more to it all. " Bulletproof " is a call to my fellow man to remove the veils and look into the grey. These corrupt politicians are playing you. I don't care what side you stand on or what bias feelings you hold to your "party". I'm not left or right, up or down. I look at character and could care less about the empty promises and bullshit they are selling to your emotions only to gain a vote. I refuse to be a pawn in their game. We will never divide our audience based on age, sex, identity or politics, for our goal is to bring love and light together. Our "leaders" don't want unity for that becomes a threat to agenda. I'm fed up. I want the old model to fall so we can build within its stead. It's time for change and that starts with us" says Joey Arena.Ovtlier has grown into a roaring rock band of stadium ambitions. Led by the enigmatic frontman Joey Arena, Ovlier has already captured the hearts of more than 60K daily followers online, more than 2.1 million views of fan-curated content on YouTube, over half a million streams Spotify, appearing in Revolver Magazine, Alternative Press, Loudwire, ABC News and has been selling out shows around the Northeast. Drawing influences from Breaking Benjamin, 30 Seconds To Mars, Korn, Periphery and others, Ovtlier brings the rock and metal edge to a new height of intensity.Inspired by everything 80's to 90s grunge and NuMetal, Arena began playing guitar at the age of 11 on an old 3-string guitar. After achieving commercial success with his band, Young Bloods, Arena re-centered himself and began traveling 8 hours from Rochester to Cleveland in search of an identity. Playing sold-out hometown shows, touring the states and rapidly growing their fan-base among all types of music fans. Housing a hybrid sound that cross-pollinates into other sub-genres, giving a formula to freedom in songwriting and forever being able to validate surprise in their releases to come. Ovtlier is set out to deliver their most personal and intense work yet.Gemini Syndrome are pleased to announce their (Summer) Communion (Tour) with special guests A Killers Confession, Ovtlier + Pushing Veronica.Jul 09 | Salt Lake City, UT - Royal BarJul 10 | Grand Junction, CO - Mesa TheatreJul 11 | Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine StudiosJul 13 | Lincoln, NE - Royal GroveJul 14 | Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon †Jul 16 | Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival ‡Jul 17 | Cadott, WI - Rock Fest ‡Jul 18 | Belividere, IL - Apollo TheatreJul 20 | Des Moines, IA - LeftysJul 21 | Joliet, IL - The ForgeJul 23 | Westland, MI - Token LoungeJul 24 | Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music HallJul 25 | Rochester, NY - Montage Music HallJul 27 | Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz #Jul 28 | Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse #Jul 30 | Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman TheatreJul 31 | Harrisburg, PA - Stage On HerrAug 01 | Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundstageAug 03 | Ft Wayne, IN - Ft. Wayne Entertainment CenterAug 05 | Columbus, OH - King Of ClubsAug 06 | Akron, OH - Empire Concert ClubAug 07 | Louisville, KY - Diamond BallroomAug 08 | Nashville, TN - Basement EastAug 10 | Tusla, OK - The ShrineAug 11 | Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street CollectiveAug 12 | Lawrence, KS - BottleneckAug 14 | Denver, CO - Oriental TheaterAug 15 | Albuquerque, NM - Launchpadw/ Fozzy (No Pushing Veronica) †Rock Fest + Upheaval Feativals (No Supporting Bands) ‡w/ Eva Under Fire *direct support (No Ovtlier) #



