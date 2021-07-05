Punk Rock Factory Takes On Classic Tv Theme Songs On Upcoming Album 'Masters Of The Uniwurst' Out July 30, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Viral punk rock cover band Punk Rock Factory will release their new album 'Masters of The Uniwurst' on July 30th. Formed in late 2014 in South Wales, Punk Rock Factory (Peej- vocals, guitar, Benj- bass, vocals, Ryan- guitar and Kob- drums, vocals), combine everything you love about 1990s/2000s punk rock, and reimagine classic and hit songs like you've never heard them before. From Meat Loaf
to Disney, nothing is off-limits to them.
The band rehearse, write, record, mix, master and film everything themselves in one dedicated space that they affectionately call 'The Sausage Factory' and have no problem bringing friends along either. To date Punk Rock Factory has had singers from bands such as Protest the Hero, Bowling for Soup, Mest, Rufio, Belvedere, Ten Foot Pole and more, provide guest vocals on tracks. Firmly cementing themselves as a punk rock household name.
On the new album, Punk Rock Factory takes on 21 classic TV theme songs including, Arthur, Power Rangers, Saved By The Bell, The Flintstones, Goof Troop, Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles, Pokemon and many more.
The band says, "All these TV themes hold a special place in our hearts as we grew up watching them all, and to get the chance to give them the PRF treatment is something really special for us. So grab your cereal, sit down in front of the TV and lets get strapped in… The adventure begins 30th July."
Punk Rock Factory
'Masters Of The Uniwurst'
"Four idiots making punk rock covers!"
Pre-save/pre-order link: https://solo.to/punkrockfactory
High energy, punk rock powerhouses Punk Rock Factory make easy work of their special brand of punk covers.
After their first album 'The Wurst Is Yet To Come' gained over 1.3m streams on Spotify and an explosion of interaction on TikTok and other platforms, the band got to work on their second album 'A Whole New Wurst', consisting entirely of Disney classics with their unique special sauce added. After only two months the album gained over 2.4m streams, reached #48 in the UK album download charts and was played twice on BBC Radio
6 with Craig
Charles, with the first play being the most requested song of the week.
With a heavy focus on digital content, especially TikTok & Instagram, Punk Rock Factory show no signs of slowing down and continue to grow faster each day, with their TikTok alone now sitting at over 350,000 followers and 1.9 million likes.
With thousands of new fans coming in every day and plans to release up to three themed albums per year, as well as bringing their own brand of high octane energy to live performances, Punk Rock Factory have arrived, and are here to stay.
Of the new album, the band adds, "After the success of the last Disney album, we wanted to work on songs that really meant something to us. We grew up watching all these shows, so this was a big honour and a huge nostalgia trip for us.
Just like 'A Whole New Wurst', we have stayed as faithful as we possibly could with all these songs. We wanted to do them as you remember them. This means we didn't extend them, or change them, unless it really worked in the song's favour.
We had so many suggestions and requests, and honestly, we looked at them all, but we're only human, and we couldn't fit them all in!
We hope you love each and every one of these tracks as much as we loved making them.
Masters of the Uniwurst is now available to pre-save on streaming/download platforms, and we've also put all the juicy new bundles up for physical pre-order!
There's tons to choose from, and this time you can really get in the nostalgic spirit with a limited edition cassette of the album and a classic poster!"
'Masters Of The Uniwurst' Track List:
The Adventure Begins
Thundercats
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Arthur
Goof Troop
Animaniacs
The Flintstones
Bucky O'Hare
The Powerpuff Girls
Darkwing Duck
Gummi Bears
Pokémon
Alvin and the Chipmunks
Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles
Denver the Last Dinosaur
Captain
Planet
M.A.S.K.
Round
the Twist
Saved by the Bell
Scooby Doo
Fun House
He-Man
Physical album will be available on CD, Vinyl and limited edition cassette (expect delays on vinyl, but we will be as transparent as possible on shipping times)
Punk Rock Factory Stats:
4.8m Spotify album streams (7.6m Spotify streams in total)
Reached #48 in the Official download charts
Over £35k in merchandise sales
Over 91k Instagram followers
2.6 million views on YouTube
Over 2.1m likes on TikTok
Hit nearly 380k TikTok followers
Over 150 radio plays including twice in one week on BBC Radio
6 with Craig
Charles (with the first play being the most requested song that week)
