Punk Rock Factory Takes On Classic Tv Theme Songs On Upcoming Album 'Masters Of The Uniwurst' Out July 30, 2021





The band rehearse, write, record, mix, master and film everything themselves in one dedicated space that they affectionately call 'The Sausage Factory' and have no problem bringing friends along either. To date Punk Rock Factory has had singers from bands such as Protest the Hero, Bowling for Soup, Mest, Rufio, Belvedere, Ten Foot Pole and more, provide guest vocals on tracks. Firmly cementing themselves as a punk rock household name.



On the new album, Punk Rock Factory takes on 21 classic TV theme songs including, Arthur, Power Rangers, Saved By The Bell, The Flintstones, Goof Troop, Teenage Mutant



The band says, "All these TV themes hold a special place in our hearts as we grew up watching them all, and to get the chance to give them the PRF treatment is something really special for us. So grab your cereal, sit down in front of the TV and lets get strapped in… The adventure begins 30th July."



Punk Rock Factory

'Masters Of The Uniwurst'

"Four idiots making punk rock covers!"

Pre-save/pre-order link: https://solo.to/punkrockfactory

High energy, punk rock powerhouses Punk Rock Factory make easy work of their special brand of punk covers.



After their first album 'The Wurst Is Yet To Come' gained over 1.3m streams on Spotify and an explosion of interaction on TikTok and other platforms, the band got to work on their second album 'A Whole New Wurst', consisting entirely of Disney classics with their unique special sauce added. After only two months the album gained over 2.4m streams, reached #48 in the UK album download charts and was played twice on BBC



With a heavy focus on digital content, especially TikTok & Instagram, Punk Rock Factory show no signs of slowing down and continue to grow faster each day, with their TikTok alone now sitting at over 350,000 followers and 1.9 million likes.



With thousands of new fans coming in every day and plans to release up to three themed albums per year, as well as bringing their own brand of high octane energy to live performances, Punk Rock Factory have arrived, and are here to stay.



Of the new album, the band adds, "After the success of the last Disney album, we wanted to work on songs that really meant something to us. We grew up watching all these shows, so this was a big honour and a huge nostalgia trip for us.



Just like 'A Whole New Wurst', we have stayed as faithful as we possibly could with all these songs. We wanted to do them as you remember them. This means we didn't extend them, or change them, unless it really worked in the song's favour.

We had so many suggestions and requests, and honestly, we looked at them all, but we're only human, and we couldn't fit them all in!

We hope you love each and every one of these tracks as much as we loved making them.

Masters of the Uniwurst is now available to pre-save on streaming/download platforms, and we've also put all the juicy new bundles up for physical pre-order!

There's tons to choose from, and this time you can really get in the nostalgic spirit with a limited edition cassette of the album and a classic poster!"



'Masters Of The Uniwurst' Track List:

The Adventure Begins

Thundercats

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Arthur

Goof Troop

Animaniacs

The Flintstones

Bucky O'Hare

The Powerpuff Girls

Darkwing Duck

Gummi Bears

Pokémon

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Teenage Mutant

Denver the Last Dinosaur



M.A.S.K.



Saved by the Bell

Scooby Doo

Fun House

He-Man



Physical album will be available on CD, Vinyl and limited edition cassette (expect delays on vinyl, but we will be as transparent as possible on shipping times)

Punk Rock Factory Stats:

4.8m Spotify album streams (7.6m Spotify streams in total)

Reached #48 in the Official download charts

Over £35k in merchandise sales

Over 91k Instagram followers

2.6 million views on YouTube

Over 2.1m likes on TikTok

Hit nearly 380k TikTok followers

Over 150 radio plays including twice in one week on BBC



Website: www.punkrockfactory.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/punkrockfactory

Instagram: www.instagram.com/punkrockfactory

Twitter: https://twitter.com/punkrockfactory

