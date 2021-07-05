Pittsburgh Pop-Punk Trio Eternal Boy Delivers New Video "The L-Word"



"Bad Days Are Over" is out now on Four Chord Music.

Of the new single, the band says, "This is the best song we've ever written. Kind of. Well, yea it is. It is a song about a person who is independent, self-confident, doesn't care about what others think of them, and they show you how to lead the life you were meant to live. Of course, you fall for them, however, you've read the situation wrong. I think we have all been in a situation like this and the video captures that youthful innocence that we all treasure so much."

www.facebook.com/EternalBoyMusic

www.instagram.com/eternalboymusic

https://twitter.com/eternalboymusic



Eternal Boy is playing PA's Four Chord

"Eternal Boy has always encapsulated the sound of the golden era of pop-punk in the early 2000s where fast tempos, tight harmony, and clean vocals combined with punchy bass, heavy guitar, and punchy drums dominated the airwaves. The band has definitely stayed true to their sound while also showing hints of the new modern pop-punk/emo sound with a hint of (dare I say, "maturity") with Bad Days Are Over. It's all of the old, the new, and much more."- The Pop Punk Dad

"Ripping riffs and infectious lyricism bring unbridled joy here."- Tuned Up

A Potently pop punk album"- Spinning Thoughts

"POPS! with bright melodies, churning guitars, sudden rhythmic shifts, and good-natured songs about love and heartbreak."- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

