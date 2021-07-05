Wield The Shield In New Marvel Studios' The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Inspired Update For Marvel Future Fight





For those just jumping into the world of MARVEL



Aside from that,

Additional improvements include a new Guided Quest Tier-3 Mission, where upon completion, players can earn rewards to grow certain heroes up to Tier-3.



Other changes to MARVEL

- Falcon can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and will receive new Ultimate Skills

- The 'Realize Potential' function has been added for five characters, including Sister Grimm, Ironheart, Kid Kaiju, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Wasp (Nadia van Dyne).



MARVEL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest update for MARVEL Future Fight, Netmarble's popular mobile game, brings new upgrades for fan-favorite super heroes Falcon, Winter Soldier themed after the popular Disney+ original series Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winer Soldier, alongside an assortment of new uniforms, rewards, and more in this month's new update.For those just jumping into the world of MARVEL Future Fight, a Battle Guide has been added so new players can learn all of the major factors of in-game battle as they follow along with simple gameplay tutorials. Today's update also introduces new Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier inspired uniforms for Falcon, Winter Soldier, and Baron Zemo for players to collect.Aside from that, Black Widow will also be receiving gameplay updates! A new Marvel Studios' Black Widow-inspired bonus mission has also been added for MARVEL Future Fight's Legendary Battle mode. Also, Taskmaster is now available for Tier-3 upgrade with new Ultimate Skills and Yelena Belova is updated with 'Awaken Potential' skills.Additional improvements include a new Guided Quest Tier-3 Mission, where upon completion, players can earn rewards to grow certain heroes up to Tier-3.Other changes to MARVEL Future Fight are:- Falcon can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and will receive new Ultimate Skills- The 'Realize Potential' function has been added for five characters, including Sister Grimm, Ironheart, Kid Kaiju, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Wasp (Nadia van Dyne).MARVEL Future Fight recently celebrated its sixth anniversary with over 120 million players across the world. The game is currently available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play. For more information, please visit https://marvelfuturefight.netmarble.com.



