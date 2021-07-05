Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 05/07/2021

BBC Three Is Bringing The Rap Game UK Back For Series Three On BBC iPlayer This Month

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts/ BBC) This year, series mentors Krept, Konan and DJ Target have invited six new MCs to take on the challenge to win a £20k cash prize to further their music career.
Filmed in Manchester for the first time, the new six up and coming MCs will battle it out to prove they have what it takes to make it in the industry.

They are:
Kay Rico - 25, Manchester
Pocaa - 23, Hackney
Saidu - 19, Bermondsey
Oakzy B - 24, Glasgow
BrynBP - 21, Croydon
KayDizzy - 19, Stoke

The Rap Game UK is a 6x60' series made by Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC Three. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. Patrick McMahon and Ricky Cooper are the Commissioning Editors for the BBC. Tom O'Brien and Cam de la Huerta are Executive Producers.






