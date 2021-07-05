BBC Three Is Bringing The Rap Game UK Back For Series Three On BBC iPlayer This Month



Filmed in Manchester for the first time, the new six up and coming MCs will battle it out to prove they have what it takes to make it in the industry.



They are:

Kay Rico - 25, Manchester

Pocaa - 23, Hackney

Saidu - 19, Bermondsey

Oakzy B - 24, Glasgow

BrynBP - 21, Croydon

KayDizzy - 19, Stoke



The Rap Game UK is a 6x60' series made by Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC Three. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. Patrick McMahon and Ricky Cooper are the Commissioning Editors for the BBC. Tom O'Brien and Cam de la Huerta are Executive Producers.




