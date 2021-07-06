Amy Macdonald Releases Her Take On The '90s Classic 'What's Up?' As An Amazon Original



17th - Glasgow, SSE Hydro New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amy Macdonald today reveals her version of the 4 Non Blondes classic 'What's Up?', which she has released as an Amazon Original and is accompanied by a black-and-white performance video.While the original song was first released in 1992, her performance of the song feels like a natural extension of the themes she explored in last year's Top 10 album 'The Human Demands'. Her impassioned vocal acutely captures the feeling of having found your place in the world and the frustration of longing for a societal change that may never come.4 Non Blondes' original version of 'What's Up?' peaked at #2 in the UK during an eight week run in the Top 10. It was written by Linda Perry, who went on to become one of the world's most successful songwriters, with credits for Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Pink, Adele and many more.'What's Up?' is released ahead of Amy's long awaited return to touring, which begins with a homecoming festival at Glasgow's TRNSMT. Her October headline tour culminates at London's historic Roundhouse, ahead of another huge Glasgow show when she headlines the SSE Hydro shortly before Christmas. All UK headline shows feature guest Callum Beattie. She will then tour Europe in March 2022. Please see her official website for ticket details and a list of all upcoming international shows.The UK dates are:SEPTEMBER12th - Glasgow, TRNSMTOCTOBER21st - Reading, Hexagon22nd - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall23rd - Stockton, Globe25th - Ipswich, Regent26th - London, RoundhouseDECEMBER17th - Glasgow, SSE Hydro



