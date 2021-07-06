Hip Hop Artist Tru Def's Scores A Summertime Hit With "Wait A Second"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented artist, actor and entrepreneur Tru Def has returned to the music scene with the massively infectious sure-to-be single of the summer, "Wait A Second."

Hailing from Dallas Tru Def has created buzz with content that is energetic, passionate, positive and certainly powerful. He has shared stages with heavyweights like Lupe Fiasco, T.L. Ludacris, Snoop Dog and Dave East.



Tru has crafted his career over many years but it was in 2017 that he was shot into prominence with the release of the album "Dreams II Reality", fully written and produced by him. It was followed by the creation of his record label "Dreams Come Tru Records."



Soon after this release, Tru Def signed his first Equity Distribution deal with Roc Nation. After that, there was no looking back. His powerful music that created immense energy among the audience made him a musical icon. His audience base started widening fast globally.



Today, Tru Def is on the verge of international fame and "Wait A Second" is exploding onto playlists daily. And how could it not? This song combines trap elements with unique and inspiring lyrics. The bars are as catchy as the beat.

"Wait A Second" establishes Tru Def as a musical genius as he wrote, produced and performed the entire track himself.

What is more "Wait A Second" also created a new experiment as Tru Def infused hip hop, EDM and alternative genres in it to create a sense of euphoria among the audience. It certainly created a new vista in the field of modern hip hop.

No wonder, it is included in the popular playlist among the other songs. It is more so as the audience is inclined to listen to it repeatedly. "Wait A Second" has been released under the banner of his own label Dreams Come Tru Records in association with management powerhouse, Artist Voice Media.



Tru Def's main mission has been to express himself authentically with a unique style and by doing that he now has become what may be termed as the voice of the people. Take a listen to "Wait A Second" on any major streamer now!



