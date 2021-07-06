VH1 Sets Return Date For Blockbuster Franchise Wild N' Out Created And Hosted By Nick Cannon





**(Source: Domo Jan-Jun 2021). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VH1 today announced that the blockbuster franchise Wild 'N Out will make its epic return - commercial free - on Tuesday, August 10 at 8PM ET/PT. Following the premiere, viewers can catch all new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday night. Featuring a post-apocalyptic set design, 10 new games and more exclusive performances, the series is bigger and better than ever.Leading up to the highly-anticipated premiere, Wild 'N Out is partnering with technology platform, Stage TEN, for an hour-long live interactive digital special that puts the audience in full control - for the first time ever. Through the special, fans will be able to connect with the cast via real-time comments and directly impact gameplay through live voting, ultimately crowning the winning team at playwildnoutlive.com.Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's guest stars and performances include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1's Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1's Love Hip Hop Atlanta), Malaysia (VH1's Basketball Wives), Jucee Froot, Foushee, Morray, Gary Owen, Zaytoven, BRS Kash, Erika Banks, HotBoii, Mooski, 42 Dugg and more.Each episode will put Team Revolution against Team Evolution in some of the most hilarious and outrageous battles yet. Cannon will lead Team Revolution while the special guest each episode will head up Team Evolution virtually as a hologram. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in comic throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all building up towards the "Wildstyle battle" to decide who takes home the coveted WnO chain (Million Dollar Comedy Chain). All episodes will end with an exclusive Wild 'N Out: In The Dark Performance.Wild 'N Out has curated one of the most impressive arsenals of entertainers, increasing mainstream exposure for some of today's biggest comedians like Kevin Hart, Mike Epps and Katt Williams. Over the years, the show has highlighted original comedic material helping launch the careers of Pete Davidson, Affion Crockett, Taran Killam, DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, Mikey Day and many more. The freestyle show has featured some of TV's most viral moments from celebrity guests Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Vic Mensa, Chrissy Teigen, Jay Leno, Michael Strahan, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Chris Paul, Jack Harlow, Kirk Franklin, Winnie Harlow and more.For more information and exclusive content, follow Wild 'N Out on YouTube, Instagram , Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.Wild 'N Out is executive produced by Nick Cannon and Michael Goldman for NCredible Entertainment. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies serve as showrunners and executive producers, with Tishawn Smikle and Amy Starr as co-executive producers . Candida Boyette-Clemons is executive producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.WNO Digital/Social HighlightsWild 'N Out, through its culture, outstanding linear and online influence, continues to expand into a national business. The brand is among ViacomCBS's leading social media properties:· Over 668M views and 4.3B minutes of watch time across social platforms· 37M+ total fans· 9.9M YouTube subscribers**(Source: Domo Jan-Jun 2021).



