Lil Yachty Releases New Single "Love Music"





After dropping the last chapter to his Lil Boat trilogy in 2020 with Lil Boat 3 (and subsequent deluxe album LB3.5), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty has shared his newest track "Love Music" via Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Universal Music. The laid-back single is his first release following his highly praised Michigan Boy Boat mixtape. On "Love Music" the ever-versatile rapper takes a turn from the rapid-fire, off kilter delivery of his latest body of work. The track yet again demonstrates a new side of Yachty backed by alt-pop production, showcasing his melodic prowess and story-telling abilities. The release is accompanied by a visualizer of the single's artwork. Lil Yachty entered 2021 soaring with his mixtape Michigan Boy Boat. The tape was a homage to the emerging Michigan rap scene and was packed with features from fast rising midwest rappers. Lil Yachty is keeping busy this year, working on a new series for HBO Max based on the card game 'UNO', releasing his cryptocurrency "YachtyCoin", partnering with Reese's Puffs Cereal, and promoting his new unisex nail-paint line Crete.




