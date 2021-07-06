Yungblud Releases His Inagural Spotify Singles Recording





Driving more than three billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. With the majority of the Singles recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in NYC, the Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist's own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British rockstar, Yungblud, releases his inaugural Spotify Singles recordings with a stripped-down version of his single "mars" on Side A and a cover of Madonna's " Like A Virgin " on Side B. This rendition of his Bowie-referencing single "mars" is both intimate and soulful, while his cover of Madonna's iconic song is funky, synthy, and sure to unite generations as a nostalgic fist-pumper this summer. Both songs were recorded at the legendary Sound City Studios in LA and are now streaming exclusively on Spotify.When asked about the Spotify Singles experience, YUNGBLUD says: "Recording at Sound City just blew my mind. I'm still picking my brains up off the pavement to be honest. To record in that studio you need to bring everything you have or you don't get past the car park.The two songs I chose were 'Like a Virgin' by Madonna and 'mars' by myself. I decided to strip 'mars' back, just me and the piano. It's something that this song deserves, to exist in its purest form so the emotion can just radiate. I have owed my fan base a version like this for a long time. I hope they love it!When we were choosing a song to cover, I wanted it to be completely out of the box yet make absolute sense all at the same time. Madonna is a massive idol of mine, I admire every move she artistically made. I wanted to take the classic, add some YUNGBLUD energy and shake it the f**k up! This is a song I heard growing up, my mum and my sisters used to play it all the time so that added real pressure to get it right!"Additionally, this past Friday, June 25th, Yungblud celebrated his return to live music with a free show at the iconic Whiskey A-Go-Go in Los Angeles. The show, which was open to all ages, reached full capacity as Yungblud performed a stellar 2-hour set and creating an unforgettable night for him and his fans.Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and 2018's 21st Century Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart followed by his full-length studio album 'WEIRD!' in December 2020 which debuted at no 1 on the UK official Album chart with the biggest first week sales for a male solo artist in the entire year. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Push artist at the 2020 MTV EMAs. YUNGLBUD has garnered over 1.4B streams worldwide and has over 10M monthly listeners on Spotify. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour.Driving more than three billion streams since the program began in 2017, Spotify Singles was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. With the majority of the Singles recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in NYC, the Singles scope includes a unique version of each artist's own song (Side A) and a cover song of their choosing (Side B). To date, there have been over 300 Singles recorded as part of the program.



