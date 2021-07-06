Ban On Marijuana Shows In The World

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To control the use of cannabis, countries are now starting to ban cannabis shows. Previously, similar moves have been made to control tobacco use, and a call was made for a marijuana ban on ads in the UN.

Television shows and films focusing on marijuana use have become increasingly popular. This change has been admired by some, while others have raised an alarm in order to control how cannabis is being portrayed in the television and entertainment sector.

This has resulted in a ban on Netflix pot shows in some countries. Previously, a similar trend was seen where the streaming giant announced a curb of tobacco smoking in its shows, citing reasons such as scientific connection behind tobacco use later in life and exposure to smoking in media during childhood.

This means that there can be serious implications of streaming platforms banning certain marijuana content in some countries down the lane.

Famous Marijuana Shows and Why They are Made?

According to the Wall Street Journal, a growing number of television shows is showing the use of cannabis and its products. Some of the most famous marijuana television shows and films include:

Dazed and Confused (Amazon Prime) The Gentlemen (Amazon Prime) Disjointed (Netflix) Dude (Netflix) Weeds (Netflix) Birds of Passage (HBO Max) High Maintenance (HBO Max)

Cannabis use has also been featured on shows like South Park. It has been watched for more than 30 billion minutes around the world. Films like Pineapple Express also have subject matter based on the use of cannabis.

It has long been understood that television is the trendsetter but also depicts the culture of its time. As cannabis becomes more and more popular, show directors and writers include these subjects to engage the attention of the viewers and add grit to their content.

However, with the increasing use of cannabis in the entertainment industry and the growing popularity of these shows, which have often been trendsetters, it is more than likely that conservative moves might be made to decrease the depiction of its use.

Ban On Cannabis Shows

News coming out of Singapore shows that the streaming giant Netflix has removed two titles from being viewed in the country after receiving requests to do so from the national Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The move was first noticed when the platform published its annual Environmental Social Governance report.

Two cannabis shows that were removed from the available content in the country included:

Cooked with Cannabis

Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

The first show was removed in May 2020, and the film in August 2020. The first one was one of the most famous Netflix pot shows that showed the use of the plant in different recipes. The other one is a documentary film depicting the use of drugs and cannabis by celebrities.

In 2018, Netflix had also removed three different cannabis shows in Singapore on such a request; Cooking on High, The Legend of 420, and Disjointed.

Cooking on high is a competitive culinary show where two different chefs compete by preparing recipes that use weed as a prominent ingredient. The legend of 420 is a documentary film that chronicles the growth of the marijuana industry. It also looks at how marijuana use has become more in line with mainstream society over the years.

The last title, called disjointed, was a sitcom comedy about a woman who, after years of advocating for the legalization of weed use, opens up a cannabis dispensary.

For many of us, these titles seem harmless, but IMDA Singapore explained their stance by saying that the request was made in line with the country's tough policy on drugs. A spokesperson added that the content code of the country did not allow for shows that could glorify or encourage the use of illicit substances.

Call for Cannabis Advertising Ban by UN

Report of this restriction comes after a similar move was made in United Nations. A cannabis ban on ads in UN was called to diminish cannabis advertising around the world.

The recent call for a cannabis ban on ads in the UN was also made to stop the spread of marijuana use. In this year, the annual World Drug Report showed that people who use drugs have increased by 12 percent. This puts the drug use in the world population at 275 million.

The primary concern is that people who are often exposed to weed, especially children tend to get addicted to other illicit substances in adulthood. This is why weed has been called a gateway drug by many. But, the debate is ever-lasting as many people do not agree with these claims and suggest that weed use can inhibit the use of other serious addictive drugs.

Which Countries Have a Ban on Cannabis Shows?

Even with outlawing are marijuana use, most countries still allow viewers to enjoy content where cannabis is being used. However, it is just the marijuana television shows and films. For advertising, in most countries, even where the herb is legalized, it is not allowed to promote its use.

In the United States, laws about cannabis use and advertising vary from one state to another. In Canada, it is not allowed to advertise or promote cannabis use under federal law. Other countries have similar laws. But it is a completely different story when it comes to Muslim majority countries like Saudi Arabia. In KSA, most drugs advertising and depiction in media is outright banned.

Takeaway

There is no right or wrong side to the arguments presented by the authorities on why a ban on cannabis TV shows is necessary. While some might say that this way, the youth will stay away from drugs and narcotics, others might argue that it is just a way to make them more curious. Both sides have their pieces of evidence to present and their own arguments as to why cannabis use should be shown or banned in mainstream media like television shows and films.

Still, no matter the argument, only time will tell if banning these programs decreases the use of marijuana or not, as hoped, and if the ban worked as it was supposed to.

written by Tia Moskalenko, Editor and Contributor at AskGrowers