LA Alt-Rock Band Make Believe Friends Release New Single And Video "The Truth"

"'The Truth' is filled with lyrically packed intensity matched with a driving bass beat and offset by a wonderfully melodic chorus, delivered by Mindy in a variety of outfits, which is fun to watch." - Warren Kurtz - Goldmine (Music Magazine)



"I don't wanna have to play participate in this game, this charade

but either way there's no escape

I don't wanna have to choose or confuse win or lose

I'm my muse and any offer I can refuse"



The idea of being comfortable just being ourselves, unentangled from the pressures of modern society gives the opportunity to be as pure and free as the ocean air. It is The Truth.



I don't wanna have to rush anymore,

take my time, work my style,

make'em smile like never before

I don't wanna have to fake

double take, imitate

make no mistake that I'm gonna even the score

I don't wanna have to play participate in this game this charade

but either way there's no escape

I don't wanna have to choose or confuse win or lose

I'm my muse and any offer I can refuse



Na na, na na na na

Na na, na na na na



All I ever wanted to feel

a touch a breeze

something that's real

all I ever wanted to see

is the truth being handed back to me



I'm not gonna hold my tongue anymore when someone,

Just for fun makes a mess that can't be undone.

I'm not gonna turn away, make believe it's ok,

I'll tell' em straight, call it out when a spade's a spade.

I don't want to turn my trust into lust I might bust a fake is fake,

but I'm good at hiding disgust.

I don't wanna make amends play pretend to no end

you're not my friend and you don't care about me in the end.



Na na na na na na

Na na na na na na



All I ever wanted to feel

a touch a breeze

something that's real

all I ever wanted to see

is the truth being handed back to me



Now I know better than ever before,

In life you gotta break down doors

Can't please' em all that's what lessons are for,

Let the truth hurt 'em even more, than your words...



Show me the truth show me the truth?

What is the truth, what is the truth?

Show me the truth....



Mindy has a passion for all performing arts- starting out as a ballet dancer and actress, & eventually finding her voice and passion for songwriting and music. Originally from Cleveland Ohio, she has performed in numerous musical theater productions & indie films and was also a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dance Team. Mindy made the move to southern California to follow her dream of becoming a recording artist and feels very blessed by the opportunities that have come her way. In addition to singing lead vocals for Make Believe







The band performs LIVE at The Mint, Los Angeles, July 10, 2021

Tickets Available at:

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Live-Music-at-The-Mint/428227?afflky=TheMint

To purchase: https://makebelievefriendsband.com

www.MakeBelieveFriendsBand.com

https://www.facebook.com/makebelievefriendsband

https://www.youtube.com/MakeBelieveFriends

