Michael Buble Is Back On Tour

Michael Bublé, the multi-Grammy winning multi-platinum entertainer, is scheduled to re-start his hugely successful tour beginning in Jacksonville, Florida on August 13th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas
and other major markets. A full schedule of tour dates follows this release. Tickets are on sale now and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.
"I couldn't be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my; fans live and in person. When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage. Like the rest of the world, this has been a very emotional time. During this past year, I loved being a full time dad but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how, 'singing my songs to you.' It seems more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year. I can't wait to see everyone," commented Bublé.
Bublé is currently in the studio working on a new album scheduled for release next year. This Christmas will be the 10th anniversary of the release of his historic multi-platinum Christmasalbum.
MICHAEL BUBLÉ TOUR DATES:
August 13, 2021 - JACKSONVILLE - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
August 14, 2021 - GREENVILLE - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
August 17, 2021 - CHARLOTTE - Spectrum Center
August 18, 2021 - RALEIGH - PNC Arena
August 20, 2021- CINCINNATI - Heritage Bank Center
August 21, 2021 - CLEVELAND - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
August 24, 2021 - BOSTON - TD Garden
August 25, 2021- ALBANY - Times Union Center
August 27, 2021 - UNIONDALE - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 28, 2021 - ATLANTIC CITY - Boardwalk Hall
September
9, 2021- ALLENTOWN - PPL Center
September
11, 2021 - LOUISVILLE- KFC Yum! Center
September
13, 2021 - GRAND RAPIDS- Van Andel Arena
September
14, 2021 - MILWAUKEE - Fiserv Forum
September
16, 2021 - MOLINE - TaxSlayer Center
September
17, 2021 - DES MOINES - Wells Fargo Arena
September
19, 2021 - OKLAHOMA CITY - Chesapeake Energy
Arena
September
20, 2021 - AUSTIN- Frank Erwin Center
September
21, 2021 - FT WORTH - Dickies Arena
September
24, 2021 - LAS VEGAS - T- Mobile
Arena
September
25, 2021 - ANAHEIM - Honda Center
September
28, 2021 - FRESNO - Save Mart Center
September
29, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO - Chase Center
October 1, 2021 - SALT LAKE CITY - Vivint Arena.