07/07/2021

"Naomi Osaka" - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This intimate series follows Naomi Osaka as she explores her cultural roots and navigates her multifaceted identity as a tennis champ and rising leader.
What does it feel like to be one of the best tennis players in the world? An intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Naomi Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world.
Watch Naomi Osaka, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/NaomiOsaka






