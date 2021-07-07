Stephanie Mills Wants To "Do The Right Thing" In New Single





Galvanized by the abhorrent killing of

The horn- and string-inspired arrangement bears slight traces of her signature '80s ballad, "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love," while the crisp and vibrant delivery brings the message home that "A world full of hate is so hard to take."

At just over two minutes in length, however, one wishes that she would have carried the anthemic number just a little further. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the decade and a half since her last album release, Stephanie Mills has continued to perform regularly. Her studio output, however, has been limited to a single here and there every few years. Longtime fans will get some temporary, albeit brief, satisfaction from her new recording, "Let's Do the Right Thing."Galvanized by the abhorrent killing of George Floyd, the universal stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and racism continuing to rear its ugly head in everyday life, Mills collaborated with Marcus Malone to pen the straight-ahead ode to putting social consciousness and good for all over personal disgruntlement and vendettas.The horn- and string-inspired arrangement bears slight traces of her signature '80s ballad, "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love," while the crisp and vibrant delivery brings the message home that "A world full of hate is so hard to take."At just over two minutes in length, however, one wishes that she would have carried the anthemic number just a little further.



